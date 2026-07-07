Peter Hook & The Light 2026 Aus tour setlist and set times

Happy birthday Get Ready !

Peter Hook, and his band The Light, are making their much welcomed return to Australia and New Zealand this week.

These live shows, as past attendees can attest, are careful to perform faithful recreations the New Order and Joy Division sound.

And in honour of its 25th birthday, they’ll be giving 2001’s Get Ready that treatment, along with all the other hits.

First up is Christchurch, Wellington, and Auckland.

Then, Peter Hook and The Light will make their way through Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

Here’s what to know before you go, including the setlist for these shows.

Peter Hook & The Light Set Times

Doors: 7:00pm

Peter Hook and The Light : 8:00pm

Peter Hook & The Light Setlist

Here’s what to expect based on previous setlists from Peter Hook and The Light on this tour.

Get Ready

Get Ready 60 Miles an Hour Turn My Way Vicious Streak Primitive Notion Slow Jam Rock the Shack Someone Like You Close Range Run Wild Brutal Here to Stay

The Joy Division/ New Order greatest hits portion of the set is likely to change a fair bit. But here’s the tracks you can safely assume you’ll hear, among some others.