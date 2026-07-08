Here’s the setlist for Tori Amos’ In times Of Dragons Tour

Tori Amos’ In Times of Dragons setlist is full of deep cuts and fan favourites
Tori Amos is back on the road with her In Times of Dragons tour, and as longtime fans know, no two nights are ever exactly the same.
The singer-songwriter has always treated the stage like a living, shifting thing, pulling from decades of material and reshaping the mood depending on the room.
Across the tour, her setlists have moved between beloved staples, newer tracks and proper deep cuts, making each show feel less like a greatest-hits run and more like a conversation with her catalogue. From ‘Crucify’ and ‘Precious Things’ to ‘Cornflake Girl,’ here’s the kind of setlist fans can expect.
Tori Amos In Times of Dragons tour setlist
Fire to Your Plain
Shush
i i e e e
Taxi Ride
Crucify
Little Amsterdam
Ruby Through the Looking-Glass
Pretty Good Year
Strange
Fast Horse
Spring Haze
Precious Things
Encore
Big Wheel
Riot Poof
Cornflake Girl
The In Times of Dragons tour continues through the US, with upcoming dates including Orlando, Clearwater, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Durham, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Red Rocks, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.