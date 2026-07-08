Here’s the setlist for Tori Amos’ In times Of Dragons Tour

Tori Amos’ In Times of Dragons setlist is full of deep cuts and fan favourites

Tori Amos is back on the road with her In Times of Dragons tour, and as longtime fans know, no two nights are ever exactly the same.

The singer-songwriter has always treated the stage like a living, shifting thing, pulling from decades of material and reshaping the mood depending on the room.

Across the tour, her setlists have moved between beloved staples, newer tracks and proper deep cuts, making each show feel less like a greatest-hits run and more like a conversation with her catalogue. From ‘Crucify’ and ‘Precious Things’ to ‘Cornflake Girl,’ here’s the kind of setlist fans can expect.

Tori Amos In Times of Dragons tour setlist

Fire to Your Plain

Shush

i i e e e

Taxi Ride

Crucify

Little Amsterdam

Ruby Through the Looking-Glass

Pretty Good Year

Strange

Fast Horse

Spring Haze

Precious Things

Encore

Big Wheel

Riot Poof

Cornflake Girl

The In Times of Dragons tour continues through the US, with upcoming dates including Orlando, Clearwater, New Orleans, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Durham, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Red Rocks, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego.