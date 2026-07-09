Modest Mouse’s 2026 tour setlist is full of weird little treasures

Modest Mouse dig into the weird and wonderful on their 2026 tour – check out the setlist.

Beloved indie rock chaos merchants Modest Mouse are back on the road behind their latest album, An Eraser and a Maze, and the setlist is doing exactly what fans would hope: pulling from the new record while still making room for the strange, scrappy classics.

The band’s recent show at Charleston Music Hall in South Carolina featured a heavy dose of new material, including ‘Absolutely Necessary Never’, ‘Picking Dragons’ Pockets’, ‘Life’s a Dream’ and ‘Dogbed in Heaven / Give It a Skeleton’, alongside older favourites like ‘Dashboard’, ‘Float On’, ‘Trailer Trash’ and ‘Doin’ the Cockroach’.

Modest Mouse 2026 setlist

March Into the Sea Absolutely Necessary Never Breakthrough Wooden Soldiers Picking Dragons’ Pockets Paper Thin Walls Speak ’n Spell (Or Not) Out of Gas Baby Blue Sedan Life’s a Dream Tiny Cities Made of Ashes Dashboard Back to the Middle Satellite Skin

Encore:

Dance Hall Fly Trapped in a Jar Knocked Down by Waves Trailer Trash Float On Dogbed in Heaven / Give It a Skeleton Night on the Sun Doin’ the Cockroach Shit Luck

Their latest album arrived in June via Isaac Brock’s Glacial Pace Recordings, with the tour continuing across North America through 2026.

For the full run of dates and ticket info, head to Modest Mouse’s official website.