Modest Mouse’s 2026 tour setlist is full of weird little treasures

Modest Mouse dig into the weird and wonderful on their 2026 tour – check out the setlist.
Beloved indie rock chaos merchants Modest Mouse are back on the road behind their latest album, An Eraser and a Maze, and the setlist is doing exactly what fans would hope: pulling from the new record while still making room for the strange, scrappy classics.
The band’s recent show at Charleston Music Hall in South Carolina featured a heavy dose of new material, including ‘Absolutely Necessary Never’, ‘Picking Dragons’ Pockets’, ‘Life’s a Dream’ and ‘Dogbed in Heaven / Give It a Skeleton’, alongside older favourites like ‘Dashboard’, ‘Float On’, ‘Trailer Trash’ and ‘Doin’ the Cockroach’.
Modest Mouse 2026 setlist
- March Into the Sea
- Absolutely Necessary Never
- Breakthrough
- Wooden Soldiers
- Picking Dragons’ Pockets
- Paper Thin Walls
- Speak ’n Spell (Or Not)
- Out of Gas
- Baby Blue Sedan
- Life’s a Dream
- Tiny Cities Made of Ashes
- Dashboard
- Back to the Middle
- Satellite Skin
Encore:
- Dance Hall
- Fly Trapped in a Jar
- Knocked Down by Waves
- Trailer Trash
- Float On
- Dogbed in Heaven / Give It a Skeleton
- Night on the Sun
- Doin’ the Cockroach
- Shit Luck
Their latest album arrived in June via Isaac Brock’s Glacial Pace Recordings, with the tour continuing across North America through 2026.
For the full run of dates and ticket info, head to Modest Mouse’s official website.