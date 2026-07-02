The price of getting stronger.

Melbourne based indie-pop artist Gypsy Lee has released her most personal single to date, ‘What Doesn’t Kill You Costs A Lot In Therapy.’

Written during COVID-19 lockdowns, the track reflects on teenage isolation and the emotional weight of growing up.

Lee cites Lily Allen as a major influence, embracing humour as a tool to navigate darkness.

“I wrote it in a really dark place,” she shares.

The song acknowledges pain while offering hope, with Lee describing a light in the dark whether an oncoming train or a sign from the heart.

Now available on all streaming platforms, the single stands as evidence of survival and the slow, messy process of healing.

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