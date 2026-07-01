Sadurn returns with new album, The Underworld

Sadurn has returned.

The Philly-based indie folk band has announced their follow up to 2022’s Radiator.

With Radiator making every indie fan’s best-of lists that year, we can safely assume the same will be true for The Underworld.

The album is out October 16 via Run For Cover Records/Civilians, with addictive lead single ‘whole thing’ out now.

The alt-country twang is stronger than ever, paired with singer G DeGroot’s deeply intimate lyrical confessions.

Sadurn unexpectedly reached their dedicated listenership following a cold email to Run For Cover that resulted in the release of Radiator.

But, of course, this newfound visibility brought expectations.

“Right after we finished Radiator I already had new songs, but the idea that now there was some kind of expectation did change things in a negative way for me,” DeGroot explains via a press release.

It’s a big task to follow up an excellent album beloved by fans and critics alike.

At the same time, DeGroot revealed The Underworld was being crafted from a place of deep physical struggle.

“I was having chronic pain, problems with my voice, gut issues, it felt so urgent to try and keep things going, but my body was saying no.”

As a result, the new LP marks DeGroot’s journey through hard experiences, physical healing, and ultimately, a return to themselves.

DeGroot puts it best, saying “You go into the underworld so you can find clarity about your own being and come back changed.”

Track List: