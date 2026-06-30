Lizzo reflects on the Khia Asylum allegations

Lizzo has addressed her album ‘flopping’ and the Khia asylum.

As many of us know by now, Lizzo’s recent album Bitch, unfortunately failed to chart on the Billboard 200.

Now, Lizzo has gone on record on ‘Proto Pop’, the Swiftologist’s new long-form interview series.

She shared how it feels for her right now to be perceived by the internet as a ‘flop’, and labelled the newest admission to the Khia Asylum.

If you’re unaware, the khia asylum in an imaginary prison that stan-twitter users banish formerly successful pop stars to.

The Swiftologist raises an important point, saying that “there are no men in the Khia Asylum.”

This is despite there being many, many men that belong there, he says, and who “don’t get this obsessive focus on them flopping that women get.”

Lizzo also commented that the Khia Asylum’s namesake, the rapper Khia, is still talked about as a pillar of Black rap music.

She expressed how the label targets only women, and a lot of Black women, citing Khia herself as the primary example.

It really doesn’t make sense that a Grammy-winning musician like Lizzo would be labelled as such.

“I was really stressed and I was really sad for a few days. Because I was like wait a minute, this is some of my best stuff. I want people to find it. I had to come to terms with the fact that not only is the music industry different, in the last three years, and we need to talk about that….I was like, ‘shake it off’ and move forward. And that’s why I’m in this studio today because well what are you gonna do? You have to keep going,” Lizzo shared.