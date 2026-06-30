Staind frontman Aaron Lewis responds to his MAGA album being shredded into Taylor Swift packaging

Mistake, or marketing?

The internet is theorising as to how packaging for Aaron Lewis’ upcoming MAGA album Give My Country Back ended up being shredded into packaging for Taylor Swift’s merchandise.

The album is being released on July 17 via Big Machine Records, which is distributed by UMG.

It all started after a Swiftie posted a video of her unboxing her CD copy of Swift’s new track for Toy Story 5, ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’.

The fan quickly listened to a single from the album, saying “ew” upon realising its themes.

Lewis responded to the video on social media.

“Oh look, there’s my new album, that hasn’t even been released yet, shredded as packaging paper in Taylor Swift merch. Ain’t that some shit,” he said.

And fans, of course, are wondering how this ended up happening.

A plausible cause is that it was a misprinted copy of the lyric booklet that was shredded and repurposed.

Others, however, think this is a marketing tactic from Lewis.

Which, given the coverage this has garnered, has some evidence, although seems a bit unbelievable.

Some argue that this could even have been a pointed move from a UMG worker due to Lewis’ politics.

Watch the inciting event here: