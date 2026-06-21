Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett survives stage fall in Dublin following Taylor Swift t-shirt controversy

Careful what you say about Taylor.

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett took a tumble during the Dublin leg of the band’s ‘M72’ world tour, falling through a stage cover mid-song just days after sparking fury among Taylor Swift fans.

The incident unfolded Friday at Aviva Stadium as the band thrashed through ‘Seek & Destroy.’

Shocking footage captured the moment Hammett vanished near the stage’s edge, only to be hoisted back to his feet by quick-acting fans.

The veteran rocker brushed off the spill with gallows humour, dubbing it “Slip & Destroy” on social media.

The fall follows backlash over a provocative T-shirt he wore in Budapest reading “Taylor Swift Is A CIA Psyop,” which ignited a firestorm among Swifties.

Despite the controversy and the stage mishap, Metallica continued their European onslaught with a second Dublin show, featuring Gojira.

The legendary metal outfit is also prepping a remastered ‘Reload’ reissue and has extended their massive Sphere residency in Las Vegas through early 2027.