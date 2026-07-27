Bruce Springsteen joins Bon Jovi for epic MSG residency finale

Two New Jersey legends ignite the Garden stage together.

New Jersey’s two rock titans finally collided at Madison Square Garden as Bruce Springsteen stormed the stage during Bon Jovi’s residency finale.

Jon Bon Jovi hailed his “brother” as the “poet laureate of rock & roll” before they traded vocals on “Who Says You Can’t Go Home” and Springsteen’s 1978 anthem “The Promised Land.”

The pair locked arms, raised their guitars, and bowed together to a deafening crowd.

The surprise came just weeks after Jon joined Bruce at a Monmouth University concert, cementing their Garden State bond.

Springsteen’s whirlwind weekend also included an ACLU award in D.C., while Bon Jovi pushed through a sinus infection that cut Wednesday’s show short—promising fans he’d reschedule.

Now fully recovered from vocal cord surgery that sidelined him for four years, Bon Jovi heads to Europe next month.

Springsteen’s next stop? Tom Morello’s festival in October, where he’ll share a bill with Foo Fighters and Dave Matthews.