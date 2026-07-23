Tom Holland becomes first ‘Hot Ones’ guest to vomit on camera

Chaos, wings, and a very messy record.

During a Hot Ones appearance, Tom Holland made unexpected history; not for his spice tolerance, but for becoming the first guest to vomit on set.

Alongside co-star Jon Bernthal, promoting The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Holland powered through the signature wing gauntlet with grit and grimaces.

But as the duo stood to film promotional clips with host Sean Evans, the Spider-Man actor’s stomach finally surrendered.

Bernthal roared “Let’s go!” as Evans gaped, later admitting Holland likely holds an unenviable record.

The moment, captured at the episode’s very end, has already gone viral.

Holland took it in stride, laughing off the chaos, while fans flooded social media with memes.

It’s a messy reminder that even superheroes have their kryptonite, and sometimes that kryptonite is a dab of Da’ Bomb.