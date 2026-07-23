Pulp’s new film gets one-night cinema release and first trailer

The encore you never knew you needed.

Jarvis Cocker invites fans to pull up a chair and hear a very long story, because Pulp’s epic resurgence is now a feature film.

What Do You Do For An Encore?, directed by Garth Jennings, lands in UK and Irish cinemas for one night only on September 18, before hitting Canada and the US later that week.

The 90-minute documentary blends spectacular arena footage from their 2025 tour with never-before-seen archival gems, all narrated by Cocker himself.

Described as a spiritual cousin to Stop Making Sense, the film tracks Pulp’s improbable crawl from Sheffield obscurity to Britpop immortality.

Twenty songs, deep cuts, and roaring crowds fill the runtime, while Cocker’s wry voiceover promises a night you won’t forget.

The companion live album, Live!, drops August 28 via Rough Trade.

With a stadium-sized heart and a poet’s eye, this is less a concert film and more a love letter to survival, and it’s only in theatres for one spark of time.