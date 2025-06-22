[gtranslate]
News

Comedy Writer’s Shock as Jarvis Cocker remembers her as a Teenager

AC

by Alex Cooper

AC

by Alex Cooper

When Jarvis Cocker turns your childhood obsession into a crowd joke.

Comedy writer Ruth Husko was left red-faced when Jarvis Cocker unknowingly roasted her teenage self in front of thousands at Pulp’s Birmingham gig.

jarvis cocker

During the June 19 show, Cocker reminisced about a 1998 NEC performance where a lone balloon fell from a failed stage trick—only for an overzealous fan (15-year-old Husko) to wave it around like a “moron.”

Now, decades later, he reenacted the moment, calling it “the most humiliating experience of his life,” unaware the “woman” he mocked was Husko herself.

“Back then, I’d have done anything for Jarvis to notice me,” she tweeted. “Now he’s doing an impression of me looking like a fucking dollop in front of thousands.”

She joked about the irony, adding, “At least I didn’t dress as Rolf Harris in 2002.”

Pulp’s tour continues, with rumours of a Glastonbury secret set.

Meanwhile, Husko can laugh—mostly—about being immortalised as Cocker’s accidental comedy foil.

Related