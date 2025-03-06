Glastonbury 2025: The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, Neil Young and more announced for this year’s festival

The first wave of Glastonbury 2025’s lineup has landed, and it’s stacked

Worthy Farm is gearing up for another massive year, with The 1975, Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young set to top the bill on the Pyramid Stage.

After years of speculation, Matty Healy and co. will finally make their headline debut on the Friday night, bringing their genre-splicing, arena-commanding chaos to the festival’s biggest stage.

Olivia Rodrigo, fresh from her ‘Guts’ world tour, will close out the weekend, marking her first return to Glastonbury since her breakout 2022 Other Stage set. And as previously announced, the legendary Neil Young will take the Saturday slot, making a triumphant return after his unforgettable 2009 performance.

Meanwhile, Rod Stewart steps into the coveted Sunday legend slot – because what’s Glasto without a bit of timeless rock’n’roll?

Elsewhere, Charli XCX, currently riding high on the neon-lit wave of her BRAT era, takes on the Other Stage headline spot on Saturday, while Loyle Carner’s introspective bars will own Friday night. And then there’s The Prodigy – making their first Glasto appearance since the loss of Keith Flint in 2019, they’ll bring a career-spanning, fire-starting set to the Other Stage on Sunday night.

RAYE, one of the UK’s biggest breakthrough artists, gets a well-deserved Pyramid Stage glow-up, playing directly before Neil Young on Saturday – a far cry from her lunchtime set in 2023.

And that’s not all. Doechii, the rap world’s hottest new force, is set to make her Glastonbury debut with a headline set at West Holts on Saturday. Other first-timers include Noah Kahan, Alanis Morissette, Gracie Abrams, Busta Rhymes, Brandi Carlile, En Vogue, and Cymande – proving that this year’s lineup is as eclectic as ever.

With more names to come, Glastonbury 2025 is already shaping up to be one for the books. Stay tuned for the full lineup – and if you didn’t bag a ticket, good luck in the resale.

