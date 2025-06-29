Rod Stewart’s Sweet Nod to Wife Penny and Tribute to Christine McVie at Glastonbury

Rod Stewart’s Legends set had the crowd swooning and then some

Sir Rod Stewart took over the Pyramid Stage on Sunday at Glastonbury 2025, delivering a lively Legends set full of classic hits — but it was a sweet little moment that really got fans talking.

The 80-year-old rocker blasted through a 90-minute show packed with his biggest tunes and some timeless covers. But when he sang, “I still want you by my side,” he gave a quick, cheeky nod offstage to his wife Penny Lancaster. Fans spotted the subtle shoutout right away — a cute tribute to his wife of 18 years.

Earlier that day, Penny was hanging out with some fans rocking Rod-inspired wigs — proof his influence is still going strong.

Rod wasn’t alone on stage either. Mick Hucknall, Ronnie Wood, and Lulu popped up throughout the set, adding to the star power. There was also a heartfelt tribute to the late Christine McVie from Fleetwood Mac, with her photo on the big screen as they played one of her hits.

What kind of Illuminati lotion does Rod Stewart bathe in to look so hale at age 80 pic.twitter.com/vliscdKAKz — Wylfċen (@wylfcen) June 29, 2025

Of course, there were some classic rock’n’roll slip-ups. Rod accidentally introduced Lulu too early, which caused a bit of a mix-up, but she soon joined him in a sharp white suit to sing “Hot Legs.” And during “Maggie May,” Rod jumped in a little early, but the crowd didn’t care — they turned it into a massive singalong that filled the whole field.

Even with the little hiccups, the crowd loved it. Over on X (aka Twitter), fans were quick to praise Rod, with one saying, “Like him or not, Rod Stewart’s still got it! He’s a showman and knows how to work a crowd. Go Rod! Big ups to the band too.”

At 80, Rod Stewart’s still got the energy and charm to keep everyone hooked — and Sunday proved he’s far from slowing down.