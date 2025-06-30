Greaser Bar’s July Inferno: A Month-Long Riot of Rock, Punk & Metal

Brisbane’s sweatiest venue unleashes a monstrous lineup—get ready for wall-to-wall chaos, blistering riffs, and mosh pits that’ll leave you breathless.

Brisbane’s legendary Greaser Bar is transforming July into a full-throttle sonic warzone, with a face-melting lineup of punk, metal, rock, and experimental noise that’ll rattle your bones and ignite your soul.

From searing feminist punk anthems to skull-crushing thrash metal assaults, the venue’s calendar is an uncompromising gauntlet of live music mayhem. Here’s your ultimate guide to every earth-shaking act taking the stage this month.

Wednesday, July 2 (Wednesday)

Fierce feminist punk provocateurs Whoroboros deliver their razor-sharp anthems, supported by the gritty garage-punk of 20th Century Boy and the raw, rebellious energy of Lavender Threat.

Thursday, July 3 (Thursday)

The Rebels Grace unleash their explosive cocktail of rock, punk, and molten metal fury, with support from the brooding, grunge-tinged Null And Void and the sinister post-punk echoes of Nocturnal Syndrome.

Friday, July 4 (Friday)

Glowdown’s swaggering, riff-heavy rock takes center stage, backed by the scuzzy garage-punk of Bent, the snarling intensity of Council Grounds, and the hypnotic psych-rock swirl of The Phosphenes.

Saturday, July 5 (Saturday)

Moody alt-rock architects Speira weave haunting, atmospheric anthems, joined by the dreamy melancholy of My Day Dreams, the frenetic punk assault of Whiplassh, and the shadowy, reverb-drenched sounds of The Graveyard Club.

Sunday, July 6

Null And Void return with their signature blend of sludgy grunge and dark, unpredictable twists, alongside the jagged post-punk of Drain Pipe and the off-kilter indie-rock of A Little Town Called Keith.

Wednesday, July 9

Heart-wrenching Midwest emo storytellers Broken Milk Crates pour out their soulful confessions, with the genre-defying chaos of Takeover and the raw, cathartic punk of Chemical Prisoner.

Thursday, July 10

Unhinged noise-rock terrorists Gallery Of Violence pummel eardrums with their brutal, feedback-drenched assault, supported by the sludgy, bass-heavy Gudgeon and the scuzzy, chaotic Gravel Samwich.

Friday, July 11

Femme-punk firebrands Private Wives deliver an electrifying set of rebellious anthems, with the eclectic sonic experiments of Takeover, the angular post-punk of Prime Colours, and the raucous garage-rock of The Gubbins.

Saturday, July 12

Ashtray Avenue ignite the stage with their vicious, high-octane thrash-rock, alongside the jangly indie-punk of Valley Green, the sardonic garage-punk of Thank U Please, and another explosive dose of Takeover.

Sunday, July 13

Metalcore juggernauts Cardia unleash a relentless barrage of breakdowns and guttural fury, with the sludgy, doom-laden Slym and the shimmering, noise-rock textures of The Phosphenes.

Wednesday, July 16

Mind-bending art-punk anarchists Psychosis Moses warp reality with their dissonant, unpredictable soundscapes, joined by the returning thrash attack of Ashtray Avenue and the breakneck punk intensity of Redline.

Thursday, July 17

Melodic indie-pop crooner Noah Bates offers a sweet, hook-laden respite, with the dreamy, introspective sounds of Ivy.

Friday, July 18

The Chimpletons tear through a set of lightning-fast, beer-soaked punk anthems, with the moody post-hardcore of Heartlocker, the soaring alt-rock of Lakewood Fall, and the fuzzed-out psychedelia of Mother Magnetic.

Saturday, July 19

Atlas And The Attic deliver a punchy dose of nostalgic pop-punk energy, supported by the haunting melodies of The Graveyard Club, the returning riff lords Glowdown, and the ferocious Redline.

Sunday, July 20

Takeover once again blur the lines between punk, noise, and experimental rock, with the dark, brooding tones of Nocturnal Syndrome and the ever-enigmatic The Phosphenes.

Wednesday, July 23

Static bombard the crowd with their crushing, precision-tooled metal assault, alongside the raw, emotional hardcore of Friends Who Care and the confrontational punk fury of Piss Off.

Thursday, July 24

Munkey Town bring their sleazy, swaggering rock ‘n’ roll revival, with the bluesy, whiskey-soaked grit of The Rusted Sons and the anthemic, heartland rock of Captive East.

Friday, July 25

Black Ice Motor Room rev up their engine with a full-throttle set of greasy, high-octane riffage, backed by the sleazy garage-rock of Rich Danger And The Revenge, the sprawling psych-rock jams of Caravan, and a final dose of Null And Void’s grunge-infused darkness.

Saturday, July 26

Greaser’s Garage Event—two stages, ten bands, and absolute carnage! Witness the unhinged punk chaos of Boof Heads, the savage rock ‘n’ roll of The Wolston Butchers, the hazy, reverb-drenched On The Moss, the scuzzy garage-punk of Whitts End, the brutal hardcore of Sick Visor, and the raucous energy of The Gubbins, plus more to be announced.

Wednesday, July 30

The hypnotic, groove-laden rock of Lipsi and the jagged, angular punk of Jarr join forces with the ever-unpredictable Takeover for one last midweek blowout.

Thursday, July 31

Mr Mann and the enigmatic The Amazing The bring the month to a close with a night of genre-defying, boundary-pushing sounds.

Tickets are selling fast—don’t miss your chance to witness Brisbane’s most explosive month of live music!

📍 Greaser Bar, Brisbane | Full lineup & tickets