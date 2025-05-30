June at Greaser Bar delivers 25 nights of sweat, distortion, cheap beers & solid local talent

If you’re looking for an excuse to go out every night in June, Greaser Bar’s already got one ready for you – 25 of them, actually

Whether you’re into post-punk, psych, rock, indie, or a bit of chaos from a band you’ve never heard of before (but might just love), this month’s lineup at Greaser Bar delivers something solid every weeknight and weekend.

Starting Sunday, June 15, Greaser’s cracking its doors open every Sunday from 5pm. Live bands kick off at 7pm, no fluff – just loud, sweaty music the way it should be.

Here’s the lowdown:

WED 4 JUNE

Kicking things off midweek: Whitt’s End eases in with an acoustic set, Profanity Fair bring the energy, and Redline close it out with a headlining set.

THU 5 JUNE

The Basils open, Jarr ramps it up, and Table Manners take the final slot—expect guitars, hooks, and a lively Thursday crowd.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greaser Bar (@greaserbar)

FRI 6 JUNE

Underwurld Surfers headline. Supports are still under wraps, but if past shows are anything to go by, Friday night will be loud.

SAT 7 JUNE

Red Velvet Rascal opens, Conciliate take the middle, and Doc Fowler brings it home with a headline set.

WED 11 JUNE

Fairly Human gets things started, followed by four-piece Ashtray Avenue, and then Null and Void wrap up the night.

THU 12 JUNE

A stacked night with Fletcher Dunn opening, Hicktown Barnaby in the middle, and Offbrand taking the final slot.

FRI 13 JUNE

Doc Fowler returns, joined by Conciliate (again), with Exiles headlining—a mix of old-school rock and post-punk vibes.

SAT 14 JUNE

The Comfort and Besties share the support spots, while Chasing Ghosts headline with their signature anthemic style.

WED 18 JUNE

Another Wednesday, another solid bill: Lipsi opens, Stipulation follows, and Chemical Prisoner tops it off with some grungier tones.

THU 19 JUNE

It’s a mix of styles tonight—The Amazing The opens, Lipsticks bring the polish, and Speira (that’s “spy-ruh”) close things out.

FRI 20 JUNE

Doc Fowler again (you’ll be on a first-name basis soon), The Chimpeltons turn up the fun, and Conciliate close the night.

SAT 21 JUNE

It’s Transmission night. Static opens, Whitt’s End returns, and Redline wraps up the set before things move into Transmission DJ territory.

WED 25 JUNE

Redline opens midweek, Cato (pronounced kay-toe) play next, and JARR finish the night with a rock-heavy set.

THU 26 JUNE

Lakewood Fall supports with some post-rock atmosphere, while Alien Skies headline with their spaced-out sound.

FRI 27 JUNE

The Phosphenes start the night, Whiplaash keeps it loud, and Takeover headline—expect riffs.

SAT 28 JUNE

Conciliate open, Zamboni Jones bring the psych, and Doc Fowler closes out the month.

No ticket stress, just turn up. Greaser Bar’s June is all killer, no filler. See you there.