1 Dads announces first Australian tour in six years

Tom Iansek is bringing #1 Dads home for an intimate run of solo shows.

A decade ago, #1 Dads quietly sold out five Oxford Art Factory shows in a row, cementing Tom Iansek’s solo project as one of Australian indie music’s most understated success stories.

Now, after six years away from local stages, Iansek is finally heading back on the road for a 16-date Australian tour.

The run begins at Mapleton Pub on October 22 before travelling through Brisbane, Murwillumbah, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Fremantle and a stack of regional towns along the way.

Iansek will perform solo, drawing from the full #1 Dads catalogue alongside songs from his new album, Every Little Fire, due October 16 via Pieater.

“I have thoroughly missed Australia and I have really missed being on the road,” Iansek said. “I’ve missed the pre-show nerves, chatting to people after shows, the Hume, coffee and car tunes.”

The new record was written following Iansek’s move from Melbourne to London and captures a period of major personal change, from relocating overseas to raising a growing family.

Produced and mixed by Iansek in small home studios, the album keeps its breaths, imperfections and shifting tempos intact.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 6 at 9am via musicyourdadmakes.com.