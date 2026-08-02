New Music Radar: Turi Tharma, duggie, Japanese Heart Software and more

Multi-layered R&B yearns, indie-rock dreamy hazes and nostalgic pockets of Australian music.

With new Australian music being churned out everyday, it’s hard to know where to look or start.

So here’s 14 new tracks that have come across the Happy Mag orbit, ensuring that the week is off to a good start with plenty of R&B, indie rock and outlier tracks.

Turi Tharma – ‘DROWNING’

This newest release drops the listener into spacey smashing break-beats while multi-layered vocals ride the highs and lows of emotional rhymes and melodies.

duggie. – ‘GO BACK’

Duggie. brings in a track where listeners can find themselves in a state of euphoric dance and melancholic reflection while wrapped in a warm blanket of R&B sound.

Romona Blaquière – ‘Catching Water’

‘Catching Water’ wastes no time in letting one into a suave and jazzy soundscape with splashes of twinkles as the waves wash over the shore and the listener.

Japanese Heart Software – ‘Quitter’

The bedroom dreampop Melbourne-based project serves a new grungy tune capable of pumping up anyone that lands in its path.

Madison Minor – Worse Off Now

The newest release from Madison Minor continues to deliver 2000s explosive nostalgia synonymous to the band. But this time there’s even more overlapping vocals and extra harmonies, ensuring that the volume dial is set to 11.

Kevin Donnelly – ‘Someone You Don’t Know’

This 2012 poetic indie gem gets to meet the ears of modern day listeners by getting a re-release on streaming. Crashing symbols, harrowing background melodies and folk guitar all wrapped in one package.

ANUJA & Daniel J Farthing – ‘Wild Love’

The two artists team up to give a soft and airy ballad of love and connection. Perfect for sharing with a loved one, or looking yearningly out towards the ocean.

Karl Schenk – ‘Vocal Temples In Space’

This new track from the avant-garde musician gives something special that finds itself in a pocket between angelic vocals, tribalistic strings and percussion, and flares of interstellar synths.

GEMMAMAY AND THE MUSIC MACHINE – ‘All Falls Down’

Right out the gate, dreamy guitars lead into an upbeat and head swaying track that culminates in a country pop chorus, ensuring great drives and singalongs.

Andy Jans-Brown & Cameron Spike-Porter – ‘Growing Pains’

The new musicians prove their decade-spanning talent in a brand new indie rock track that brings on heart-tearing nostalgia. It’s the first single from the forthcoming album Airport Departure Lounge.

Savo – ‘CANDY’

The newest release of Savo gives a groovy dance number that guarantees a fun ride for all listeners, possessing one to dance in the sunshine, even if it’s still winter.

Greasy – ‘Jeremy’

The new one from the self-proclaimed ‘post dad-rock’ band gives a fun track with uplighting saxophones, building on the foundations paved by artists like Bruce Springsteen.

Michele Braid-Topcu – ‘Front Row’

Michele returns to 2026 with a brand new single that opens with crashing delayed drums that leads into an atmospheric dance number.

Gian-Luigi Giacalone – ‘DIDGERIDOO PROMENADE’

This track introduces a suspenseful and mystical soundscape with foreboding layered synths and electronic drums while the didigeridoo ties it all together in hazy fog.

New Indie Music: Happy’s Mixtape, updated every week. Emerging indie, rock and alt artists picked by Happy Mag. Chuck it a follow if you wanna seem cool to your friends.