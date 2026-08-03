Paul Kelly returns to Kings Cross for special one-off show

From St Kilda to Kings Cross

On August 30, an Australian folk legend will return to a place that undoubtedly changed the course of his career forever.

Paul Kelly is returning to Kings Cross.

Late last year, Paul Kelly released one of the most critically acclaimed Australian albums of the year, Seventy.

The album gave audiences a deep look at newly seventy year old Paul Kelly coming to terms with mortality and aging while anchoring it all with the timeless power of storytelling.

Now Kelly returns to the age milestone with a deluxe edition of the album set to release on August 28.

The deluxe version will feature a brand new single titled ‘Stardust’, additional photos and notes from Kelly himself.

That is not all that the Australian folk legend brings in that month.

On August 30, Paul Kelly will play a one-off special show at the Potts Point Hotel in Kings Cross.

Few suburbs are as deeply ingrained in the Paul Kelly mythology as Kings Cross.

“I haven’t played in Kings Cross for many years…there’s a lot I don’t remember, though I do remember staggering out into the dawn light many a time after the last set to head up Darlinghurst Road for bacon and eggs at Una’s Café”

Though the memories may be hazy, mentions of the rich Australian tapestry suburb where the singer honed his craft has appeared time and time again in the music.

Perhaps Kelly’s most famous ode to the suburb is his 1985 classic ‘From St Kilda to Kings Cross’, where the folk legend captured hearts with a gritty romanticised view of inner-city neighbourhood.

“Have you ever seen Kings Cross when the rain is falling soft? I came in on the evening bus, from Oxford Street I cut across”

To promote the special event, Kelly also shared a reflective video where he travels through the places and paths that shaped his career in the mid 1980s.

Fans can win a chance to see this one-off special event by entering a ballot.

For those lucky enough to gain entry to the show, it will undoubtedly be a show for the ages.

Seventy and all.