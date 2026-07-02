The Presets, Cut Copy and Ladyhawke announce new Australian event Foreverafter

The Presets, Cut Copy and Ladyhawke are getting the old crew back together for a new Australian event, Foreverafter.

Curated by The Presets, the January 2027 run will head to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, bringing together a lineup that feels very much built for anyone who ever lost their mind in a festival dance tent sometime between 2007 and 2012.

The Presets will co-headline the shows alongside Cut Copy and Ladyhawke, with DJ sets from Bag Raiders, Bang Gang DJs and rising producer FUKHED also locked in.

The mini-tour kicks off at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl on January 17, before hitting Sydney’s Carriageworks on January 23 and Brisbane’s Riverstage on January 30.

In a statement, The Presets’ Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes called Foreverafter their “ultimate party”.

“We’ve made a racket alongside most of these artists for years, onstage and off,” they said. “We’ve all talked about it forever — so it’s about time.”

Cut Copy’s Dan Whitford added: “We came up playing shows with most of these artists. And looking back it was a pretty unique scene, so it will be great to celebrate the spirit of that era with some killer shows!”

Ladyhawke kept things simple: “Getting the crew back together with some fresh faces too. It’s gonna be awesome — don’t miss this one.”

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The lineup leans heavily into a defining era of Australian electronic music, bringing together former Modular label-mates and acts who helped shape the sound of indie clubs, festival Boiler Rooms and late-night dance floors across the country.

The Presets, of course, remain one of Australia’s most decorated electronic acts, with seven ARIA Awards and the triple-platinum Apocalypso still doing a lot of heavy lifting in the national memory.

Cut Copy arrive with their own deep catalogue of festival staples, from ‘Lights & Music’ to ‘Hearts On Fire’, while Ladyhawke’s self-titled 2008 debut remains one of the era’s most enduring electro-pop records.

Bag Raiders and Bang Gang DJs push the nostalgia dial even further, while FUKHED brings the new-school club energy, rounding out a bill that is less about pure throwback and more about joining the dots between then and now.

Foreverafter is promoted by Frontier Touring’s Sahara Herald, who was previously behind the scenes at Big Day Out, where many of these artists first made their names in the festival world.

Frontier Members can access presale tickets from Monday July 6 at 1pm local time, before general sale begins Tuesday July 7 at 2pm local time.