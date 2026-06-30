Cyclone ravages French Festival cancelling performances from The B-52s and more

The B-52s start (and end) their festival show with a bang.

France has been put through the weather wringer.

On June 23, the country experienced the hottest day in recorded history thanks to an early summer heatwave.

Now, a cyclonic storm has ripped through a music festival in Château de Tilloloy, destroying equipment, rattling musicians and disappointing fans.

The C Trop Music Festival was meant to be a day where French fans could experience performances from the likes of The B-52s, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Europe and many more.

But on June 28, the event was cancelled just moments before The B-52s were meant to begin their set.

The band shared the news on Facebook, apologising to fans and sharing a pic that showed the might of Zeus crashing down behind the stage.

“We are so sorry to everyone who came out to Château de Tilloloy yesterday. The storm made it impossible to continue… A huge thank you to our touring crew for their work and care in keeping everyone as safe as possible.”

The B-52s’ frontman, Fred Schneider, offered some insider information on Facebook that painted quite a different picture.

“This is not my usual content. This is very serious. Last night was a total disaster. The promoter knew the dangerous storm that was brewing and on its way to the festival.”

“Luckily, our tour manager said to hold back 10 minutes because it’s not safe and we have to see what is going on with the storm.”

What followed were hurricane whirlwinds and heavy rain that destroyed keyboards, mic stands, laptops and sound equipment.

The post even included photos of just how devastating the storm was to the equipment on stage.

Speakers can be seen overturned, scaffolding lies toppled over various equipment, and the drum kit is seen scattered all over the stage.

Even the set lists got drenched.

As the wild weather in Europe continues to rip through festivals left and right, fans are holding out for new chances to catch their favourite bands live.