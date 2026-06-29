Weather puts the final nail in the coffin for Trump’s Freedom 250 concerts

Not even the weather wanted this to happen.

Donald Trump’s bizarre plans to celebrate the 250th birthday of America have led to the highs and lows of UFC fights, artist dropouts and a scramble to find replacements for MAGA rally events.

While 4,300 people and 34 million global viewers tuned into the South Lawn of the White House for UFC Freedom 250, the ‘Great American State Fair’ was left hanging by a thread after multiple artists, including Morris Day and others, pulled out.

The last artist who remained by Trump’s side was Vanilla Ice, who was set to perform on June 26, claiming: “I’m here to party with America, man.”

But that final thread was cut before it could weave its way into a patriotic red, white and blue chant of ‘Ice Ice Baby’.

The weather had other plans.

In an official post from Freedom 250, organisers announced the event had to be shut down due to “inclement weather”, leaving the already embarrassing show to fall victim to online hysterics.

The rainfall, which supposedly lasted only an hour, has led to widespread speculation that it was simply a cover-up to shut down an event that was poorly organised and poorly attended.

One Twitter user even remarked on the absurdity of the cancellation by sharing the Freedom 250 FAQ page, which stated that “all planned dates of operation will take place rain or shine. Guests should plan accordingly…” under the question: ‘Will the event take place if it rains?’

One might shed a tear looking back on the Instagram video Vanilla Ice posted only moments before the event was cancelled, sharing his enthusiasm with a cheering grin and reflective sunglasses.

In a previous TMZ interview, he said: “Music is made to bring people together and that’s all we’re here to do, man. We’re just going to represent the ’90s. I don’t take anything too seriously. I don’t think anybody else should. I think that we should just dance. You know, it’s life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

If only the weather agreed.