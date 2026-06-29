Here is the setlist for Alex Warren’s Finding Family on the Road World Tour

Alex Warren’s 2026 world tour setlist is packed with unreleased songs and fan favourites

Alex Warren has officially hit the road for his biggest run of shows yet, with the Finding Family on the Road World Tour taking his soaring anthems across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand throughout 2026.

The arena trek sees Warren expanding on the emotional songwriting that’s turned him into one of pop’s fastest-rising stars, mixing breakthrough hits with brand-new material that fans are hearing live for the very first time.

While the setlist changes slightly from show to show, the current 20-song rotation gives fans a pretty clear idea of what to expect.

Alongside staples like ‘Ordinary’, ‘Carry You Home’ and ‘Burning Down’, Warren has also been debuting unreleased tracks including ‘Fine Place to Die’, ‘Same Stars’ and ‘Passenger,’ giving the tour an extra layer of excitement.

Alex Warren ‘Finding Family on the Road’ 2026 setlist

Troubled Waters Bloodline The Outside First Time on Earth Before You Leave Me You’ll Be Alright, Kid Passenger Never Be Far Eternity Catch My Breath Same Stars Heaven Without You Fine Place to Die Getaway Car You Can’t Stop This Carry You Home Save You a Seat Burning Down Fever Dream Ordinary

After a huge run of North American dates, the tour continues through Europe and the UK before heading to Australia and New Zealand later in the year, marking Warren’s biggest international tour to date.

Fans heading along can expect around 90 minutes of heartfelt singalongs, arena-sized production and plenty of emotional moments from one of pop’s fastest-rising artists.

Head to Alex Warren’s official website for full tour dates.