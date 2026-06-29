Gang Of Youths are finally coming home for two Sydney Opera House shows

The Boys Are Back In Town.

Starting all the way at Hillsong, then touring their backyard before taking on the rest of the world, and finally settling in England, Gang Of Youths have become one of the biggest bands to emerge from Sydney, Australia.

After almost four years, the gang are finally reuniting with their home city to play a standout show at the Sydney Opera House.

The band will take centre stage on August 8 and 10 later this year, playing exhilarating crowd favourites alongside new material.

In a press release, Ben Marshall, Head of Contemporary Music at the Sydney Opera House, said: “They have a rare ability to make the deeply personal feel universal, transforming stories of personal grief, vulnerability and belonging into powerful moments of collective catharsis.

“After four years away from Australian stages, these performances promise a special and thrilling homecoming from one of the country’s most acclaimed live bands.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 3 at 9am local time, with presales beginning at 9am on Tuesday, June 30 and Wednesday, July 1.

Frontman David Le’aupepe also said in the press release: “There’s no place like home! We’re incredibly excited to be back, playing in Sydney, to finally play some new music in one of the most special venues in the world.”

The boys have not dropped any new music since their 2022 tribute album, Angel In Realtime, apart from their piano-driven cover of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’.

All that is known about the new record is that Le’aupepe asked Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz to sing on some new material, after the pair previously collaborated on the band’s last album.

It seems the gang could be gearing up for an album rollout, and hopefully fans old and new will get to experience the life-affirming anthems and emotional songwriting that the band has stamped on the world.