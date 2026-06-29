Bob Dylan’s touring band loses another member as guitarist Bob Britt reportedly quits

What did one Bob say to the other Bob? “I quit.”

The heat of the Long Hot Summer tour seems to be causing internal burns and boils in Bob Dylan’s band, as members are replaced, newly claimed fans gather religiously, and Dylan whips out obscure tracks from his catalogue.

After some careful investigation of various concerts and Facebook posts, it appears that the recent Bob Dylan tour has received an unannounced hardware update, with two prominent band members seemingly stepping out.

On June 28, a cryptic social media post from Bob Britt hit the airwaves, sharing a flight route from Austin, Texas, to Nashville with the caption: “Sayonara Bobby.”

He reportedly commented, “I quit,” before deleting the entire post from social media.

Bob Britt has served as Dylan’s lead acoustic guitarist since 2019, after the two fatefully met during a recording session for Dylan’s 1997 album, Time Out Of Mind.

None of the Bobs have commented further on what actually transpired behind the scenes, but the news follows another band member who also appeared to be replaced without warning.

During a Santa Barbara show on June 17, Doug Lancio, an electric guitarist who had been touring with Dylan since 2021, was replaced.

Instead, Julian Lage took his spot.

While Lage showed off his jazz guitar mastery on stage, the band’s spokesperson had nothing to say when asked whether the replacement was temporary or permanent.

After winning over new fans thanks to the attention surrounding A Complete Unknown, it seems some musicians have not been entirely won over by Dylan.

Regardless of the hiccups, the band is still set to play in Austin, Texas, on June 29, with the tour wrapping up in Nashville on August 1.

Maybe by then, Bob Britt and Bob Dylan can make amends and play one last show together.

They can’t outlive the chasing clocks forever.