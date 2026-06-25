Babe Rainbow return with hazy new single ‘Waterfall’

Are you missing the summer this dreary June?

Psychedelic wanderers Babe Rainbow are back with another blissed-out taste of their forthcoming album ACID AND HONEY, unveiling new single ‘Waterfall’.

The latest preview from the band’s seventh studio album finds the Byron Bay outfit leaning into a sun-drenched blend of psychedelic pop and laid-back country rock.

‘Waterfall’ feels tailor-made for long afternoons, beach drives and slow summer days.

Built around breezy melodies and a loose-limbed groove, the track continues the carefree spirit that has defined much of Babe Rainbow’s catalogue while introducing a slightly more country-leaning edge.

The release arrives as anticipation continues to build for ACID AND HONEY, which marks the band’s seventh full-length album.

Since forming in Byron Bay, where founding members Angus Dowling, Jack Crowther and Elliot O’Reilly first met in the surf, the group have built a devoted international following through their freewheeling approach to psych-rock.

Their early releases caught the attention of Flightless Records, helping introduce the band to audiences far beyond Australia.

That momentum translated into sold-out shows across the globe, with the group filling venues throughout North America and Europe while releasing a prolific run of records, including their self-titled debut, Double Rainbow and Today.

Now, with ACID AND HONEY on the horizon, Babe Rainbow appear as committed as ever to refining their kaleidoscopic sound.

If ‘Waterfall’ is any indication, the new album will continue the band’s knack for making nostalgic, carefree and transportive music.

Following the single’s release, the band will head to North America for an extensive headline tour beginning in July, taking their sun-soaked psychedelic world back onto the road.

For tickets, merch and more, check out their website.