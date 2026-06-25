South of France’s expansive new album is a psychedelic journey through the soul

Jeff Cormack’s ambitious 32-track opus blends indie pop, neo-soul, and global influences into a cohesive masterwork.

Jeff Cormack, the creative force behind South of France, isn’t just another musician climbing the ranks.

He’s a multi-hyphenate creative who has independently cracked the Global and US Viral Top50 charts and earned recognition as one of the top 2% of songwriters and artists worldwide.

His dedication recently caught the attention of 6x Grammy-winning producer Danger Mouse, whose legendary status, from The Grey Album to groundbreaking work with Gorillaz and The Black Keys, makes that nod a serious validation of Cormack’s craft.

On Spirit Animal V Baggage, Vol. 1, the Denver-based artist fully embraces the producer album concept.

“Trying to humbly do something like early Gorillaz, Mark Ronson or Handsome Boy Modeling Club,” he says.

The ambition shows. Across 32 tracks, Cormack and his global collaborators weave indie pop, psychedelia, dream pop, neo-soul, and international influences into a cohesive tapestry that defies easy categorisation.

Lead singles have already made waves: ‘Sugar Rush,’ ‘Creme Fraiche,’ and ‘Leave Me Later’ each earned features in Rolling Stone, while tracks like ‘Leave Me Later’ appeared on Spotify’s Modern Psychedelia and Fresh Finds Indie playlists.

‘Deep In Thought’ landed at #4 on Danger Mouse’s JukeBox playlist, cementing Cormack’s connection to the producer he cites as an influence.

The album’s title hints at its thematic tension, a battle between instinct and emotional weight.

Cormack’s psych-pop textures, reliable hooks, and infectious grooves carry the listener through this internal conflict with surprising grace.

The production is immaculate, the collaborations inspired, and the vision remarkably cohesive for such an expansive work.

It’s not just another indie release; it’s a statement from an artist operating at the highest level.