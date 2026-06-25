mars harper steals the spotlight with ‘kleptomaniac’

An ode to new beginnings.

“If I’m so innocent, then why do I twist the knife?” utters mars harper in one of the year’s best dark-pop releases so far.

It’s a poignant line, evoking the despair and confusion of early 20s self-discovery; the first era of your life when you’re truly left on your own to figure things out.

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The track is littered with the sense that this is a person in the grips of a new life, one they can barely recognise.

There are subtle string and pad compositions lying behind the vocals, which touch upon a feeling of melancholy you might expect from artists like Julia Wolf.

Yet, harper’s pop hooks prove that this isn’t a track about wallowing in emotions. She’s determined to grow.

As the track swells, the listener is brought into harper’s world.

A soft pause before a huge explosion of instrumentals, cut-throat vocals, and emotive prowess lingers in the air for a moment.

But when that crescendo comes, you can’t help but find yourself in mars harper’s position.

After everything you had has been taken and lost, do blame yourself, or the kleptomaniac?