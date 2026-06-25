Club Chalamet had a scuffle with Connor Storie fans

Everyone came to see Connor, not everybody left happy.

If you felt a shudder, it’s because fandom escaped the internet into the real world. And yes, Club Chalamet was involved.

Simone Crome, better known online as Club Chalamet, is at the centre of more drama after an altercation with a fan of actor Connor Storrie during Paris Fashion Week.

For the uninitiated, Club Chalamet is one of the internet’s most famous fan accounts. The X account, run by 59-year-old Crome, spent years documenting every move made by Timothée Chalamet before recently redirecting its attention to Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie.

The drama unfolded outside Storrie’s Paris hotel, where fans had gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of the actor.

In a lengthy social media thread, Crome claimed another fan approached her and attempted to grab her face mask, triggering a heated exchange.

“I was truly flabbergasted,” she wrote. “I remember telling her don’t fucking touch me again.”

According to Crome, the confrontation escalated quickly. With insults exchanged before she says she turned her attention back to watching for Storrie.

Crome has spent years defending herself against criticism over the intensity of her celebrity fandom, often arguing that online commentary about her has become more obsessive than her actual fan activity.

But as with all good internet drama, the other side spoke out.

An X account widely identified as belonging to the other fan involved, @mikadontyoudare, has disputed Crome’s account entirely.

According to their version, Crome allegedly ran after Storrie and they instinctively grabbed her arm in an attempt to stop her. The internet jury doesn’t seem too convinced.

It’s a reminder that celebrity fandom in 2026 doesn’t really stay online anymore. Sometimes it follows you all the way to a hotel lobby in Paris.