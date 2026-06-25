Music Production for Women is hosting six free workshops to help you finally finish your tracks

If you’ve been meaning to learn music production but the technical side keeps putting you off, this might be the push you need.

Global education platform Music Production for Women (MPW) has announced Soundlab 2026, a free two-day online event packed with practical workshops designed to help female and non-binary artists gain confidence behind the DAW and finally finish the music they’ve been sitting on.

Running across July 15 and July 22 from 8am to 11am AEST, Soundlab will deliver six beginner-friendly sessions covering everything from beatmaking and arrangement through to creative transitions, spatial mixing and essential processing tools.

Hosted by MPW founder and CEO Xylo Aria, alongside a lineup of guest educators and industry professionals, the sessions are aimed at cutting through the endless rabbit holes of YouTube tutorials with a clear, structured approach to making and finishing music.

The event is completely online and free to attend, making it accessible for artists across Australia and around the world, whether you’re in a capital city or a regional town.

Alongside the workshops, attendees can opt into virtual networking sessions, offering a chance to connect with fellow producers, songwriters and artists from across the globe in a supportive environment built around collaboration rather than competition.

MPW has already built a sizeable international community. A previous online event attracted more than 2,500 registrations across 120 countries, with attendees praising the practical approach and welcoming atmosphere.

“I am hoping we can inspire attendees who have always wanted to produce but felt intimidated by the technology to take their very first steps,” says Xylo Aria.

“I know having an event like this available when I first started out would have made production feel so much more accessible and achievable to me.”

Since launching eight years ago, MPW has welcomed more than 10,000 students from over 120 countries through its online courses and workshops. Aria’s work has also earned recognition through a string of innovation and business awards, as well as inclusion in the SheSaidSo Top 100 Alt Power list.

With places capped, free registrations for Soundlab 2026 are open now. If you’ve been looking for a sign to stop overthinking and start producing, this might be it.

Secure your free seat here.