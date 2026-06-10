Here’s what the VCAA says students can and can’t do with AI

So this is what the VCAA officially considers AI cheating.

The AI cheating scandal at Melbourne’s Mazenod College has sparked a bigger question among students, parents and teachers alike: what actually counts as cheating under VCAA rules?

The issue hit headlines after the school confirmed that multiple Year 12 students had used generative AI during an Oral English assessment.

Following an internal investigation, the students received mark penalties and the results were reported to the Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA), as required for VCE assessments.

While AI has become a common study tool, the VCAA draws a clear line when it comes to assessed work.

The authority’s authentication rules state that all work submitted for marking must be a student’s own. Using AI for research, brainstorming or feedback may be acceptable, but submitting AI-generated content as original work is not.

The VCAA considers it a breach if students use AI to write essays, generate presentation scripts, solve assessment questions or produce work that they then present as their own.

Teachers are encouraged to investigate when a submission appears inconsistent with a student’s usual ability, writing style or understanding of the topic.

If concerns are raised, schools must follow a formal process that can include interviews with the student and meetings with school leadership before penalties are applied.

Consequences can range from reduced marks to a score of zero for the assessment, with serious cases potentially escalated to the VCAA.

The Mazenod incident has become one of Australia‘s most high-profile examples of the challenges AI is creating in classrooms, as schools and education authorities continue to work out where the boundaries of acceptable AI use should sit.