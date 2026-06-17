30P – Sampling In Reverse Review

Sampling In Reverse proves AI isn’t the most interesting thing about 30P.

The conversation around AI in music has become so loud that it can be difficult to hear the songs themselves.

That’s what makes Sampling In Reverse, the debut album from Melbourne songwriter–producer 30P, such an interesting proposition.

Rather than making technology the headline, creator Caillan Halliday uses it as a tool to dig through years of unfinished demos, voice notes and abandoned ideas, turning old creative fragments into something entirely new.

The concept is simple: instead of sampling old records, Halliday samples himself.

Across the album, forgotten melodies, half-finished songs and recordings from different stages of his life are pulled apart and rebuilt into a collection that feels both deeply personal and surprisingly cohesive.

It could have easily become a gimmick. Instead, it lands as an album full of warmth, reflection and genuine emotional weight.

Opener ‘Morning, You’ immediately lays out the blueprint. Built from old recordings and stitched together with care, it feels like watching scattered memories slowly come into focus.

It rolls naturally into ‘Comets’, one of the album’s standout moments, where layered vocals build towards a euphoric release that feels very much earned.

Lead single ‘Fade Away’ showcases Halliday’s ability to balance electronic production with vulnerability.

Delicate piano lines sit beneath introspective songwriting, creating one of the album’s most affecting moments. It’s a reminder that, despite all the technology involved in the process, these songs remain rooted in very human experiences.

What works particularly well is how comfortably Sampling In Reverse moves between styles.

Electronic pop, ambient textures, UK garage rhythms and spoken-word passages all appear throughout the record, yet it never feels directionless. Themes of memory, identity and connection hold everything together.

‘Divine Sun’ brings a welcome burst of optimism, while ‘Power Lines’ delivers one of the album’s strongest hooks.

Elsewhere, ‘My Prime Minister’ shifts into garage territory, pairing restless energy with sharp observations about the world around it.

The emotional high point arrives with ‘Alzheimer’s (UK Cut)’. Exploring memory loss and grief with remarkable tenderness, it’s the track that most effectively cuts through any discussion of process or technology.

Even the album’s shorter moments serve a purpose. Interludes like ‘That First Bite’ and ‘Tonguelick-Drumclick’ embrace the fragmented nature of the project, allowing fleeting ideas to exist without forcing them into something bigger.

Ultimately, what makes Sampling In Reverse successful is that Halliday never lets the concept overshadow the music.

The AI-assisted process may be what gets people talking, but it’s the songwriting, emotion and humanity that stick.

For a record built from scraps of the past, Sampling In Reverse feels remarkably complete.