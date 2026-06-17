King Street Crawl expands massive 2026 line-up with 100+ new artists

A celebration of Sydney’s independent music scene returns for its biggest year yet.

Along King Street, Enmore Road and Erskineville Road from 11am on Sunday, July 12, artists from across the country will gather in over 45 venues to perform for free.

After the success of the last two years of King Street Crawl, the organisers have upped the stakes, adding another 100 names to an already stacked lineup.

A vehicle for independent and emerging Australian musicians, King Street Crawl provides a space for artists to get their voices and sounds out into the world.

You end up walking away with a whole new list of artists to add to your music rotation.

The Enmore Theatre set, headlined by Tropical Fuck Storm and featuring performances from Winston Surfshirt, Human Movement, Miss Kaninna, Body Type, Djanaba, Hannah Brewer and Yasmina Sadiki, is ticketed at $50 plus booking fees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Street Crawl (@kingstreetcrawl)

Some of my favourite artists to look out for are Charlie Pittman, Civic Video, Devaura, Emjaysoul & Friends, Jade Yee-Smith, Kitty of the Valley, Lily FM and Telopia–a mix of R&B, surf rock, punk rock, indie folk and alternative sounds.

I’m so excited to catch all these local artists in July!

Make the most of the free venues and RSVP for entry.

Head here for the full King Street Crawl lineup.