Needle In The Hay Spotlight: Civic Video

Hailing from the Inner Suburbs of Sydney, Civic Video emerged out of ash and fire like a phoenix.

Just kidding, but they are still a band you will want to keep a close eye on for the next few years.

With their unique expressions of pop, alt-rock and indie, the band have drawn comparisons with heavy hitters Peach Pit and even our very own homegrown favourites The Rions.

Equal parts mellow and anthemic, Civic Video is a driving force for late afternoon car rides along coastal waters and pink skies.

One of their top tracks ‘Letters’ has already racked up over 83 thousand streams on Spotify and the band has recently been included in the Lost Paradise lineup.

Their sound can only be described as indie-rock perfection, with poppy undertones and hauntingly addictive lyrics as a side dish.

They have played alongside acts such as Rum Jungle, Heart Shaped Aces and The Rions to name a few.

Their upcoming single ‘Beast of You’ has been heavily anticipated for a while now, and will be played throughout their upcoming promo tour for the single.

