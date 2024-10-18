Campbelltown Arts Centre launches the Conscious Elevate Program

The CAC is bringing back its Conscious program, launching a 12-month initiative in professional development and mentorship

Over the last year, the Campbelltown Arts Centre successfully ran it’s Conscious Program, aimed at supporting hip hop artists from the Western Sydney area.

The program saw artists Ruu., annelise., Zion Garcia and gemma ylana skyrocket, as these socially minded musicians were empowered with the resources and support to create music.

Following the success of that program, the CAC is now unveiling the Conscious Elevate Program, which will run over the course of a year and is designed to empower emerging and mid-career musicians from First Nations communities in Western Sydney.

Developed in collaboration with Village Boy Entertainment and fearlessly led by L-FRESH The LION, the program is proudly funded by our NSW Government, under Sound NSW.

With a focus on sustaining practice, enhancing skills and continuing the strong trajectory of each musician’s career, the Conscious Elevate Program is committed to the success of each individual in the program.

Featuring a keystone residency and mentorship program, the initiative has a large focus on First Nations musicians.

The First Nations Development Program is also being launched, which is a first-of-its-kind paid 3-month residency program given to a mid-career First Nations musician.

The lucky participant will not only have the chance to access music facilities throughout the South-West and beyond, but also to mentor an emerging First Nations musician.

Bridging industry gaps, Conscious Elevate is dedicated to fostering the careers of Western Sydney musicians and practitioners.

While further program details are yet to be announced, it is a truly exciting time for Western Sydney and First Nations musicians, who will be given all the support needed to advance in their careers.

