Transistoriser – Dirty Socks Effects

The Transistoriser from Dirty Sock Effects is a fuzz pedal that punches well above its weight. Hand-built by Ewan — the one-man mind behind Dirty Sock — this silicon fuzz captures the raw, unruly energy of vintage circuits like the Shin-Ei FY-2 and Mosrite Fuzzrite, while introducing clever controls that make it a serious tone-sculpting tool.



The Fuzz and Volume knobs behave exactly how you’d want — from spitty, low-gain crackle to searing, full-on saturation. But it’s the Texture control that sets this pedal apart, adding an extra transistor stage that lifts your tone into harmonic-rich territory without sacrificing clarity. The Thick/Thin toggle makes it just as suited for fat bass lines as it is for tight, cutting riffs.target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>



Whether you’re chasing blown-out garage rock chaos, gnarly stoner tones, or something more nuanced and reactive, the Transistoriser doesn’t just deliver — it inspires. The output is loud, the character is unique, and the sonic possibilities are far wider than the simple layout might suggest.



Yes, it’s fuzzy. Yes, it’s noisy. But that’s exactly the point. The Transistoriser is unapologetic fuzz at its best — weird, wild, and wildly playable.

BUY NOW