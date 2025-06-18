Ampero II Stage – Hotone
The Hotone Ampero II Stage might show up in pedalboard conversations, but it’s far more than a guitar pedal — it’s a full-featured multi-instrument rig designed for songwriters, performers, and producers alike.
With built-in effects and presets for electric and acoustic guitar, bass, vocals, and keys, this unit is a creative hub. You can plug in via ¼”, XLR, USB, or MIDI, and route sound out through stereo ¼” or XLR outs — perfect for both stage and studio. The onboard touchscreen makes editing fast and intuitive, while the looping system, metronome, and eight assignable footswitches open up massive live potential.
It’s loaded with presets that sound great straight out of the box — including tones inspired by legends like Cream, Pink Floyd, and Led Zeppelin. We loved the “Hot Rod” patch for crunchy blues leads, “Basic Clean” for crisp, articulate rhythm work, and “Landscape” for cinematic pads perfect for ambient guitar, synths, or even experimental vocals.
The Ampero II Stage is user-friendly, incredibly flexible, and fun to explore. Whether you’re gigging, writing, or recording, this pedal brings a studio’s worth of tone-shaping into a single, touchscreen-driven box.
