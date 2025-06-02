TubeDrve Pedal by Singular Audio

Singular Audio has built a reputation for gear that fuses studio-grade tone with hands-on player appeal 🎚️🎸. Their latest addition, the TubeDrve, takes that ethos and distills it into a rugged, responsive stompbox — one that brings authentic tube saturation straight to your feet 👣⚡️

At the heart of the TubeDrve lies a genuine 6AS6 tube preamp 🔥 delivering the same warmth, grit, and harmonic depth you’d expect from a classic amp. And for the tone tweakers out there, yes — it’s fully swappable 🔄. This isn’t digital emulation or “tube-like” mimicry. It’s the real thing, and you can hear (and feel) the difference 🎶✨

🧬 Familiar Name, New Format

If the name rings a bell 🔔 you’re not imagining it. The TubeDrve pedal shares its sonic DNA with Singular Audio’s 500-series rack unit of the same name 🧱. That version is beloved by studio pros for adding rich, analog flavour — but this pedal is all about performance ⚙️

🎸 Amp-Like Dynamics, Right Under Your Toes

What sets the TubeDrve apart is its touch sensitivity 🤌. Play gently and it’s shimmering and clean 🌤️. Dig in, and you’re rewarded with bold, harmonically rich overdrive 🌋

🔧 Simple, Intuitive Controls

Drive: Saturation control 💥

Bias: Adjusts clipping symmetry 🎯

Output: Sets your level 🔊

Boost switch: Toggle between instrument and line level ⚡

Triode/Pentode switch: Choose smooth (triode) or aggressive (pentode) clipping 🎚️🔥

Even with just a few knobs and switches, this pedal covers a ton of ground 🌍. And with true bypass, your tone stays crystal clear when it’s not engaged 🚫🎛️

🎯 Tone With Feel

This isn’t just a good-sounding pedal — it’s a great-feeling one 🤩. It responds to your playing — from fingerpicked whispers to full-on shredding — in a way that digital units just can’t replicate 💡

It brings back that emotional connection between your hands and your tone 🫱🎸

🚚 No Amp? No Problem

If you’re chasing true tube feel without hauling a full rig 🚛 the TubeDrve is a dream come true 🌈. It slips easily into any setup — live, studio, or hybrid — and gives you legit analog mojo in a compact box 🧳🔌

The TubeDrve by Singular Audio isn’t just another overdrive pedal — it’s a fully realised tube experience in a stompbox 📦. Whether you’re looking for subtle warmth or full-bodied crunch, this pedal gives you the feel, response, and personality of the real thing 💯

🎥 Want to see it in action? Nic’s set up for a demo and we’re putting every control through its paces. Stay tuned!