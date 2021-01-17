Here are the 10 best YouTube to MP3 converters on the web (updated 2021)

Want to convert a YouTube video (or any kind of video, for that matter) to MP3? Scroll on down, we’ve got you covered.

The act of plundering content has deviated from music into so many other creative realms – and the tools creators use to rip YouTube to MP3 have never been more relevant.

The concept of ‘ripping’ content from YouTube, for whatever reason this might be, has become commonplace in the digital era. And because of this, it’s not surprising that popular media converters and ripping programs sit amongst some of the most visited websites on the net.

Plunderphonics (the art of stitching together borrowed samples to create an original composition) has been gaining motion since the early 1980s, and since the turn of the millennium, it’s only become more popular.

The Avalanches’ seminal 2000 record Since I Left You was a shining beacon in the canon of sample-based records, and their 2016 follow-up Wildflower recalls these Frankenstein-eque idiosyncrasies that make this creative style so interesting.

So, whether you’re a publisher creating content or musician collecting samples for some weird new project with a Kickass proxy, we’re here to help you steer clear of the dodgy sites. So, without further ado, here are the 10 best YouTube to MP3 and MP4 converters on the web.

About as good as it gets at the moment, 320Youtube is an easy-to-use website that downloads audio from Youtube videos at optimal quality – 320kbps with a sample rate of 48kHz.

Plus, it’s super easy to use. Simply type ‘320’ into the URL of the Youtube video you want to download before ‘youtube.com/watch?v=’. Of course, you can still use the site like conventional converter by pasting in the URL.

Yet another powerful and simple tool, Converto is amongst the best Youtube to MP3 converters you’ll find online at the moment. Not to mention it’ll also let you download MP4 video files, if you have a need for that as well.

A range of customisation options are on offer, such as the ability to modify your file’s ID3 tags, or only download a certain section of a video. Super useful if you only need 30 seconds of a 2-hour video.

Yep, it does what it says on the can. MP3 Download allows swift and easy downloading of MP3 files from Youtube videos. It’s exclusive to Youtube only, so don’t try plugging in a Soundcloud URL or anything else into this one.

While the name may make you feel otherwise, this website will also let you convert your file to a number of other audio formats such as WAV or FLAC.

A powerful YouTube to Mp3 and Mp4 converter, ClipConverter is quick, fast, and simple. Outside of YouTube, you can also plunder video and audio from a number of different supported services, such a Vimeo and Facebook, amongst others.

If you need an Mp3 fast, this is the real deal. The most no-bullshit tool of the lot, YouTube to Mp3 has a simple interface, gets the job done quickly, and doesn’t bother you with intrusive ads, clickthrough pages, or any of the usual business you see on these sites.

It can convert YouTube videos up to 2 hours long, so if you’re downloading in these parameters it’s probably you’re best bet.

This one doesn’t necessarily offer the biggest range of options, but if you want fast and no-frills, Online Video Converter may be the tool for you. Paste in your Youtube URL, choose between MP3 and MP4, and convert away.

Like Converto, Ontiva will let you chop up a Youtube video with their handy in-browser editor before downloading your video or audio file. It also supports Youtube to GIF creations, if you’ve found that perfect reaction GIF moment and need to share it around.

Of course, it also works excellently as a classic Youtube to MP3 converter.

With no upper limit on video length, VidtoMP3 is your go-to source for downloading anything from three hour DJ sets to ambient forest noise compilations.

YoutubeMP3 is another free, no-hassle MP3 converter. It allows you to convert videos to different audio qualities (192 kbps, 256 kbps etc) and supports multiple audio formats such as .mp4, .aac, .webm, .m4a and others.

They even allow you to trim audio clips before downloading them, which is a nice touch.

For a no-frills experience, this is hard to beat. ytmp3 is a newer Youtube to MP3 converter, but it ticks all the boxes. It allows you to choose between 320kbps and 128kbps which is a nice feature – though high quality is great, the fact is that not everybody needs their MP3s to be top tier.

It’s simple, it works, and it’s also available as a Firefox or Chrome addon if you’d prefer.

