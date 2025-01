Kickstart your reading list in 2025 with a debut novel from Belle & Sebastian’s Stuart Murdoch. Set in early 1990s Glasgow, the story follows Stephen, a music-loving romantic newly diagnosed with ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. As he struggles to navigate his illness, he meets others in similar straits, and together they form a support group that helps them face the world’s indifference.

Slowly, Stephen begins to write songs, awakening to a new possibility for his life. In search of something more, he and his friend Richard leave Glasgow for California, hoping the warmth and freedom of the West Coast will offer a fresh start.

With a poignant blend of melancholic beauty and hopeful optimism, Murdoch’s novel mirrors the emotional depth of his music. It’s a heartfelt exploration of friendship, struggle, and the pursuit of a life that makes sense, perfect for fans of his band and literary newcomers alike.