Kickass proxy list: the best KAT alternatives updated for 2020

Looking for a Kickass proxy? Since Kickass Torrents went bust in 2016 it’s left a hole for peer-to-peer sharing all around the world. Read on for a list of the best alternatives, ready to use today.

Kickass Torrents, often abbreviated as KAT, was a hugely popular peer-to-peer file sharing network that was forced to close in 2016. Since then it’s been tough to find a Kickass proxy that sticks around for more than a few months.

While the practice of downloading torrent files isn’t illegal in itself, the grounds the US government used to seize the domain was based on the millions of copyright-protected files circulating on the website. The majority of music, film, television, and let’s face it, porn, are all copyrighted under US law – hence the site got jacked.

It meant the birth of the the Kickass proxy. KAT’s former employees started a new site with a similar interface, and nowadays there’s many ways to get access to the database if you know where to look.

What is a Kickass proxy?

A Kickass proxy is essentially a site that let’s you get back-door access to KAT. They’ll make your browser appear as if it’s based in a location where KAT isn’t illegal, masking your IP address and allowing you to access the site.

Sounds simple, right? The thing is, in many cases these sites are also frowned upon. Hence, they come and go.

Working Kickass proxy sites

Tested recently, these are the Kickass proxy sites that still let you access the KAT database of torrent files.

Please note, these proxies come and go. If a link is broken, check another one – we regularly update this list to make sure they’re all working as intended.

Are there alternatives to Kickass Torrents?

It’s the internet, so of course there are alternatives to KAT out there. In 2014 Kickass Torrents was the most prominent BitTorrent network on the web, and countless imitators popped up, trying to grab a slice of the pie.

In 2020 a lot of these sites have stood the test of time, and are great places to look if you’re having trouble finding a working Kickass torrent. Below are a list of popular alternatives everyone should consider if a Kickass proxy isn’t doing the trick.

LimeTorrents: A cleanly alternative, if that's your jib. LimeTorrents is one of the largest torrent databases in the world, only behind a few of the other major players – most of the time though, using a Kickass proxy will be a better choice.

TorLock: Likely the best choice for the readers out there. TorLock boasts an especially large collection of eBooks, for those who don't want to pay $15 for a novel that went copyright-free in the '80s. It's also a great source for anime torrents.

This is by no means an exhaustive list, but between these four and KAT, you should be covered.

Disclaimer: don’t be naughty!

Remember, the practice of file sharing by way of torrent downloads such as a Kickass proxy isn’t illegal. Downloading copyrighted material without paying for it though – that’s illegal.

With the vast amount of streaming services available today across the markets of film, television, and music, it’s never been easier to support your favourite creators by subscribing to a service that suits you. As a tip for the music lovers out there, currently Napster/Rhapsody, Tidal, and Youtube Music pay the best dividends to artists per stream.

Torrenting can be an excellent practice for downloading anything open-source, from 3D models to found footage or massive free-to-use sample archives. We don’t condone piracy, so if you’re using torrents responsibly, then find a Kickass proxy and get started today.