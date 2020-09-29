The 7 best ethical porn sites that aren’t Pornhub: your definitive guide

You know, it’s true what they say: once you go ethical, you never go back. Here’s our list of the 7 best ethical porn sites on offer.

We’re all aware that there’s no shortage of porn on the internet. But there are a whole lot of websites that are de-platforming sex workers due to their large following and free content, in-turn making ethical and legitimate content harder to find and support.

Sites such as Redtube and Pornhub amass a lot of traffic because of their free material, but they are also becoming increasingly scrutinised over allegations of videos that aid exploitation and sex trafficking, and simultaneously dismiss consent.

In 2019 Pornhub had over 42 billion people visit their site, a figure which equates to more than 114 million visits per day. Pornhub is just one of the many many websites monopolised by MindGeek, a company which owns all major porn platforms and hundreds of smaller ones. They also own a major percentage of porn studios (which allows them to distribute copyrighted material). However, a quick look at their website, which bears no mention of anything porn-related, will show you the level of ambiguity in which they’ve shrouded their work. Confusing really.

You can buy it directly from sex workers. Many of them sell directly to clients. The only ethical way to consume porn is to do so in a way that directly benefits the sex workers that make it instead of contributing to their abuse and exploitation. — Sex Workers Against Sexual Abuse (@SWersAgainstSA) May 23, 2020

So what does this mean for the people putting in the work and actually making the porn? It means that they make very little off their videos, as the same company that their videos are owned by, are the same people that are pirating it and publishing it to these free websites. You see the issue.

That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the seven best ethical porn sites for your pleasure (in no particular order). Now, you can get your rocks off with peace of mind and know that you aren’t directly perpetuating a dark market that takes from the pockets of the little guy and puts it into the wallets of huge conglomerates. You’re welcome – and enjoy!

tw // p0rn yall are missing out on indie porn!! it’s ethical, well done and realistic most of the time! some of these are pay-to-watch, but u can get a free trial. check out bellesea, crashpad, and xconfessions!!! i am a big supporter of ethical, diverse porn so hmu for recs https://t.co/CnOtSho9hk — sydney (@sydneystropp) September 23, 2020

1. XConfessions and Lust Cinema

Why it’s ethical: Created by feminist filmmaker Erika Lust, XConfessions is like the meeting place of indie cinema and porn. The website hosts a growing catalogue of films, interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage, as well as written and illustrated confessions, and each month it turns two of its subscribers’ confessions into short films. Its sister website, LustCinema, offers feature-length films made by female directors.

Perfect for: People who like their porn with a good storyline and cinematography to boot.

Cost: $11.40-$34.95 a month, depending on your subscription.

Check out XConfessions here and LustCinema here.

2. OnlyFans

Why it’s ethical: By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard of Onlyfans. The subscription-based service allows you to pay for material from whoever you choose, and it’s almost like the social media of porn sites (of course the site is also used by content creators of all kinds, not just those in the porn industry).

Self-produced content is a surefire way to know that you’re buying directly from the person whose content you are consuming. Creators can charge from the minimum and maximum amounts set by the platform, and fans can pay more for extra pictures and give tips. OnlyFans takes about a 20% cut. The site gives users autonomy over what they post, establishing firm boundaries and avoiding manipulation from big-time producers.

Perfect for: Those wanting more of a personal experience.

Cost: $4.99-$49.99 per month.

Check out OnlyFans here.

3. Bellesa.co

Why it’s ethical: A self-described feminist porn site, Bellesa offers up ethical free porn made possible through their Partnership Network. Free clips are usually around ten minutes long and there are also paid videos from their in-house studio on offer, as well as erotica, sexual health articles, and an online sex toy shop. The company also recently gave out free vibrators during COVID-19 lockdown. Legends.

Perfect for: Women and those with a preference for softcore porn.

Cost: Free.

Check out Bellesa.co here.

ethical porn is the best porn https://t.co/DM67KxzkAF — Monse (@monseeegl) July 4, 2020

4. Dipsea

Why it’s ethical: For those of you that prefer to listen to some saucy audio rather than watch raunchy videos, Dipsea is for you. This is an app (think Audible but for erotica) that is female-founded and features a wide array of different stories and subject matter for every interest, whilst all focusing on female pleasure. There are over 300 stories and sessions that range anywhere from 5 to 20 minutes in length.

Perfect for: People looking for a porn medium that isn’t visual.

Cost: $47.99 per year (less than $4 per month). You can sign up for a free trial before you commit.

Check out Dipsea here.

5. MVTube

Why it’s ethical: Unlike other sites that end in ‘tube’ which profit off stolen content and are destructive to the livelihood of sex workers, Many Vids is focused on conscious consumerism. MVTube is a segment that has sprung from the Many Vids website which focuses on free content for its viewers. Performers are paid 67 cents for every thousand views and the site only offers content that its MV stars have decided to make free. This allows stars to gain increased exposure, a win-win for all.

Perfect for: Those who want to explore the work of different performers.

Cost: Free.

Check out Many Vids here.

6. Kink.com

Why it’s ethical: For lovers of all things kinky and BDSM-related, this site is your new go-to. Their vision is “to be the most trusted destination for entertainment, education and experiences that inspire people to explore their kinky side without shame.” To ensure the safety of all parties involved, they’ve implemented strict consent protocols which require performers to fill out a comprehensive checklist of what they do and don’t consent to.

Perfect for: Those who love BDSM.

Cost: $15-$39.99 per month, depending on your plan.

Check out Kink.com here.

7. Make Love Not Porn

Why it’s ethical: This site depicts real-world sex in all it’s “glorious, silly, beautiful, messy reassuring humanness”. Made by the people and curated for the people, this site is wholesome, to say the least. It’s focused on consensual and fun sexual exploration without the performative cliche scenes that you so often find on porn sites. Make Love Not Porn was created in 2009 by Cindy Gallop who also has a TED talk on the topic. Oh, and half of the proceeds of your rental goes to the creators of the video! Amazing.

Perfect for: Those who like their porn authentic and quirky.

Cost: Joining is free, with each video set at $5 to rent. There are also a number of subscription services to choose from.

Check out Make Love Not Porn here.

Ethical porn is the best kind of porn :) — Valeria 🖕🐖 (@valestoro) July 25, 2015

This is just a small list of platforms to get you started on your ethical porn journey. If we all stop watching stolen content, its demand will diminish, and we can move towards a future where we promote a guilt-free, ethical adult industry for all.

To find out more about the power of ethical porn, check out our video below.