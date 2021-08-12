A hell of a lot of people are looking up Fortnite porn every month

A Victory Royale isn’t the only thing Fortnite gamers are chasing. Welcome to the bizarrely popular world of Fortnite porn.

Welcome, video gamers, Fortnite grinders, and those interested in the interminable list of adult-rated kinks. Today, we’re jumping off the battle bus to trek the lands of Fortnite porn and learn its secrets. But why?

Based on a data gathered from a set of search engine tools, we know that roughly 500,000 people are searching for Fortnite porn every month. Dubiously, it’s become the most searched game on Pornhub, even knocking Mario porn down a few pegs. We can only assume the infamous ‘rule 34’ is gospel at this point: “If it exists, there is a porn of it. If there isn’t, there will be”.

So, to explain the recent traction of Fortnite porn, we’ll be covering its history, context in the video game porn genre, and any ethical questions that may arise.

Video games and porn

Porn and video games might be more connected than you think. In their TED book, The Demise of Guys, Dr Philip G. Zimbardo and Nikita Duncan refer to porn and video games as “arousal addictions”, where the novelty becomes the attraction, and the surprises reward your brain with a hefty dose of dopamine.

This idea shines a light on why there are so many bizarre porn categories. Like the fantasy world of a video game, the unknown and the forbidden is what we’re most excited to see. So, how does Fornite porn manifest itself?

Types of Fortnite porn

For strictly research purposes, we’ve catalogued two main types of Fortnite porn.

Fortnite & Chill: Like real porn, this category uses a flimsy catalyst to get the nudity started. These videos typically begin with two gamers playing Fortnite, then proceeding to get hot and heavy. Roleplaying and dressing up as Fortnite skins are pretty common too. This category is really only here to satisfy the fantasy of having sex while playing video games, so we won’t discuss it further.

Animation: This category is far more popular. Instead of roleplaying, these videos depict Fortnite characters getting it on with each other, animation style. The medium of animation allows for wilder fantasies and more unrealistic scenarios, tying into novelty arousal, as previously mentioned. This is the category we’ll be zoning in on.

Why is Fortnite porn so popular?

Our insistent urges for sexual fantasies are somewhat responsible, but Fortnite as a game isn’t off the hook either. Many Fortnite skins feature hyper-sexualised bodies flaunting unrealistic proportions. Huge breasts and crazy muscles are commonplace in the majority of video games, and Fortnite certainly fits the bill with characters like Menace and Dynamo.

The popularity of Fortnite porn may also be credited to escapism. Instead of comparing your bodies to real-life porn actors, animated porn allows a viewer total freedom from social comparison, potentially facilitating more relaxation and enjoyment. Escapism through animation also allows for more fetishes to play out – especially fetishes that are seldom achievable in the real world. Fortnite porn is especially willing to explore fetishes such as feet, interspecies sex, and anal.

The evolution of consoles also plays a role in Fortnite porn’s success. Consoles today are used for more than gaming. They’re capable of internet browsing and are increasingly being used to view porn. So after stimulating yourself with some Fortnite Battle Royale matches, it only takes a few clicks to indulge yourself further, while Fornite is still on the brain…

Finally, we do have to give some credit to the Fortnite porn animators. A lot of the adult content is incredibly detailed and smooth, going for a more realistic look than other animated porn genres such as hentai.

An ethical dilemma

One of the most important ethical parameters of porn is consent. Worryingly, some people have found themselves on Pornhub by accident, unaware that they were being filmed. This image-based abuse is known as revenge porn, a cruel practice that sadly continues to occur.

Animated porn genres are typically immune from this type of abuse, but what about Fortnite porn? Well, things get a little more complicated.

The waters get murky here because so many playable Fortnite skins are based on real people, such as Ninja or Ariana Grande. Now, while these people have given permission for their likeness to be portrayed in Fortnite, they certainly haven’t agreed to be portrayed in animated Fortnite porn. And what about Fortnite as a brand? Porn-ifying their franchise definitely goes against Epic Games’ codes of conduct.

What can we do?

As fantasy and reality continue to blur within the entertainment and media industries, so do questions of morality and ethical behaviour. Some of the easiest ways to navigate video game porn responsibly are watching content from ethical porn sites, staying vigilant about what you consume, and thinking with your head.

Are the creators getting paid? Did everyone involved in production consent to this? If you can stay on top of questions like these, Fortnite porn should be able to be consumed with a clear conscience. It’s certainly not going anywhere.