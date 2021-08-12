Kayo is finally available on your PS4 and PS5 consoles

Kayo is a popular sports streaming service in Australia that offers the NBA, AFL, NRL cricket and much more. The app is now available on PS4 and PS5 consoles.

If you are a sports fan living in Australia, you have surely heard about Kayo. The subscription-based streaming service offers a wide selection of sports, and serves as an alternative to entering into a more broad entertainment package with Foxtel.

The idea of Kayo is to give sports fans exactly what they want, and none of what they don’t, in a convenient app that is both portable and easy to use. However, as is the case with other streaming services like Binge, there is a long and off-putting history of compatibility problems.

Kayo subscribers have repeatedly voiced their frustration that their premium service doesn’t work on their preferred device. Prominent examples of this are Kayo’s app not being available on LG smart TVs, Xbox consoles, and until recently, PS4 and PS5 consoles.

Thankfully this issue has finally been put to rest for PlayStation users – over three years after Kayo launched back in November 2018.

New partnership with Sony

The link between those who like playing sports video games and those who watch sports is more or less self-evident. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that PlayStation is pleased to form a strategic alliance with Kayo. In a statement from PlayStation Australia and New Zealand GM Goncalo Fialho, this partnership was formally announced:

“We know so many of our Aussie gamers are obsessed with sport. Our exciting partnership with Kayo continues to make PlayStation the best place to play and be entertained and gives our players even more ways to watch all their favourite sports content they want on their consoles.”

So there you have it, straight from the horse’s mouth: PlayStation consoles are the new home of Kayo. Although considering the electricity usage rates of the PS5 you may still wish to use your compatible smart TV app if that is an option.

Kayo content and package deals

In Australia, Kayo is the home of the NBA, AFL, NRL, cricket, American Football, F1 racing, Moto GP, UFC (much of which is still pay-per-view) and MLB (American baseball). There is even more content available, depending on which package you subscribe to, but it’s probably best to point you here for a full list.

As far as subscription services go Kayo isn’t cheap; although it still is decidedly less pricey than a Foxtel sports package. The service is available for $25 a month, with no lock-in contract. The ‘Premium’ service which allows 3 active screens instead of 2 is $35 a month.

If you aren’t sure if you want to pay for Kayo there is a 14 day tree trial offered to test it all out. Similarly, if you are hoping for a better deal, Telstra customers are given some exclusive offers that provide extremely good value.

Kayo is only available in Australia.