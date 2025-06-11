Empress Effects – ParaEQ Bass

The Empress Effects ParaEq Bass MKII Deluxe is a precision tool for bassists who demand absolute control over their tone. Built with studio-grade circuitry and operating at 27V internally, it delivers clean, transparent headroom and impeccable fidelity — perfect for everything from subtle shaping to dramatic tonal surgery.

At its core, the ParaEq features three fully parametric bands, each offering ±15dB of boost or cut with adjustable Q. Whether you’re dialing out a muddy frequency or boosting a sweet spot for more punch, this pedal makes it effortless. Add to that high-pass, low-pass, high-shelf, and low-shelf filters, and you’ve got a tone sculpting powerhouse.

But it doesn’t stop there. A dedicated Boost switch adds up to 30dB of clean gain, letting your bass cut through even the densest mixes without adding noise or distortion.

In use, settings like Bass Growl subtly tame harsh attacks while enhancing the low-end presence, and the Butter Bass mode brings out a smooth, vintage feel — almost like adding flatwounds to your signal chain.

The ParaEq Bass isn’t just about EQ — it’s about unlocking your bass’s full potential. Clean, versatile, and built for pros, it’s an essential for tone chasers and live performers alike.