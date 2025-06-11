[gtranslate]

best pedal reviews 2025

Welcome to Pedal Month — a four-week celebration of stompboxes, soundscapes, and the odd bit of gear-induced existentialism

Whether you’re the kind of person who knows they’re instruments in their own right, or someone who just likes stepping on shiny things that make noise, you’re in the right place.

This month we’re unpacking the best pedals of 2025: the game-changers, the subtle sweeteners, and the wild ones pushing boundaries, there’s something here to kick your board up a notch. So plug in, zone out, and let’s take a closer look at the pedals making real noise behind the scene.

best pedals 2025 - reviews

 

 

Empress Effects – ParaEQ Bass

The Empress Effects ParaEq Bass MKII Deluxe is a precision tool for bassists who demand absolute control over their tone. Built with studio-grade circuitry and operating at 27V internally, it delivers clean, transparent headroom and impeccable fidelity — perfect for everything from subtle shaping to dramatic tonal surgery.

At its core, the ParaEq features three fully parametric bands, each offering ±15dB of boost or cut with adjustable Q. Whether you’re dialing out a muddy frequency or boosting a sweet spot for more punch, this pedal makes it effortless. Add to that high-pass, low-pass, high-shelf, and low-shelf filters, and you’ve got a tone sculpting powerhouse.

But it doesn’t stop there. A dedicated Boost switch adds up to 30dB of clean gain, letting your bass cut through even the densest mixes without adding noise or distortion.

In use, settings like Bass Growl subtly tame harsh attacks while enhancing the low-end presence, and the Butter Bass mode brings out a smooth, vintage feel — almost like adding flatwounds to your signal chain.

The ParaEq Bass isn’t just about EQ — it’s about unlocking your bass’s full potential. Clean, versatile, and built for pros, it’s an essential for tone chasers and live performers alike.

 

pedal month 2025

ParaEQ Bass
Empress Effects

 

Bass Mono Synth – Electro-Harmonix

The Electro-Harmonix Bass Mono Synth transforms your bass into a fully-fledged synthesizer without requiring special pickups or MIDI setups. Designed specifically for low-end instruments, it features 11 unique synth voices, covering everything from vintage analog textures to modern, aggressive tones — all accessible through a straightforward, performance-ready layout.

The DRY and SYNTH knobs give you precise control over your clean/effect blend, while SENS allows you to fine-tune how your playing dynamics interact with the synth engine. The CTRL knob adjusts a key parameter per synth type, letting you tweak filter sweeps, attack curves, or modulation depth. Selecting between voices is quick and easy via the TYPE knob.

What sets this pedal apart is its expression pedal input and 11 onboard user presets, allowing you to save and instantly recall your favourite sounds — perfect for live sets or quick inspiration in the studio.

Whether you’re laying down thunderous grooves, subtle textures, or funky envelope-filtered basslines, the Bass Mono Synth adds a new sonic dimension to your setup. It’s intuitive, powerful, and genuinely fun — a creative tool that brings synth energy to any bass player’s board.

BUY NOW

 

 

pedal month 2025

Bass Mono Synth
Electro-Harmonix

Dirty Boy Preamp – Dirty Boy

The Dirty Boy Preamp is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for players who want big, amp-like tone without endless tweaking. Built entirely analog and powered by Danny Gomez’s Tube Amp Emulator tech, this pedal delivers the feel and responsiveness of a real tube amp — no nonsense, just pure tone.

Whether you’re using it into an amp or straight into an interface, the Dirty Boy holds its own. Thanks to the onboard cab sim output (emulating a 4×12 cab), you can go direct and still get that full, saturated amp sound without miking a cabinet.

Controls are refreshingly simple — Gain, Tone, Volume, and Variac. The Variac dial is a standout, mimicking the voltage sag of a cranked tube amp for added warmth and dynamic squish. And while you’ll have to label the knobs yourself with the included stickers, once set, it’s smooth sailing.

With all knobs low, it delivers a tight, clean tone that’s surprisingly rich. Crank everything up, and it shifts into a classic, harmonically rich overdrive that feels alive under your fingers.

Whether live or in the studio, the Dirty Boy Preamp gives you real amp dynamics — without the amp. Just stomp, play, and go.

BUY NOW

 

pedal month 2025

 

Dirty Boy Preamp
Dirty Boy

Mono Synth – Electro-Harmonix

The Electro-Harmonix Mono Synth delivers instant, expressive synth tones straight from your guitar — no MIDI, no special pickups, just plug in and play. With 11 unique monophonic synth voices, it covers everything from warm analog-style leads to wild, futuristic textures.

Navigating its sounds is refreshingly intuitive. The Type knob cycles through each synth voice, while Dry and Synth controls let you blend your clean and effected signals. The Sens dial adjusts how your playing dynamics trigger the synth, and the Control knob fine-tunes a key effect for each voice, such as filter sweeps or envelope shaping.

Whether you’re aiming for a punchy lead line or ambient wash, the Mono Synth delivers surprising depth and flexibility. The expression pedal input gives you hands-on control in real time, while preset functionality lets you store and recall your favorite settings for live use.

Voices like Wub bring classic ’70s funk and hip-hop tones to life, while more ambient settings like Ghost offer immersive, evolving textures perfect for experimental compositions.

If you’re looking to expand your guitar’s sonic potential without complex setups, the Mono Synth is a fun, inspiring tool with serious creative payoff.

BUY NOW

 

pedal month 2025

Mono Synth
Electro-Harmonix

Supreme – Mad Professor

Why settle for one overdrive when you can have two — and stack them? Hand-built in Finland, the Mad Professor Supreme combines two distinct circuits in a single, intuitive pedal that offers serious tone-shaping power without the complexity.

Side A is based on the much-loved Royal Blue Overdrive. It’s smooth, responsive, and dynamic — perfect for neck pickup tones or articulate, clean drive. It reacts beautifully to your playing and cleans up with just your guitar’s volume knob, offering a natural feel that’s warm and open.

Side B is a unique design — punchier, more focused, and ideal for lead lines or chunky rhythm work. It has more midrange bite and a slight compression that gives it a powerful, amp-like character.

Each side features its own Volume, Drive, Bass, and Treble controls. A toggle switch in the middle lets you choose the stacking order — A into B or B into A — giving you layered textures or extra gain when you need it.

The Supreme is a no-fuss, highly musical dual overdrive that’s versatile enough for any setup — from subtle grit to rich saturation, it does it all with style and clarity.

BUY NOW

 

pedal month 2025

Supreme
Mad Professor

Micro Synth – Electro-Harmonix

The Electro-Harmonix Micro Synth transforms your guitar or bass into a vintage-style analog synthesizer — no special pickups, MIDI, or extra gear required. It brings iconic synth tones to your pedalboard with remarkable ease and musicality.

The Micro Synth offers four blendable voices: Sub Octave, Guitar, Octave Up, and Square Wave. Each can be individually dialled in via sliders to create anything from subtle enhancements to full-blown synth walls. Whether you’re after thick, fuzzy textures or shimmering leads, it’s all at your fingertips.

What truly elevates this pedal is its built-in analog filter section. With adjustable Start and Stop Frequencies, Resonance, Sweep Rate, and Attack Delay, you can sculpt dramatic filter sweeps, swelling pads, or percussive, gated tones — all reminiscent of vintage synths from the ’70s and ’80s.

The all-slider interface makes tonal shaping intuitive and fun, giving you hands-on control in a format that encourages exploration. The analog circuitry ensures warmth and character in every setting, whether you’re adding subtle harmonic depth or crafting full synth lines.

For those who want to blur the line between guitar and synth, the Micro Synth is a playground of gritty, expressive, analog joy.

BUY NOW

 

pedal month 2025

Micro Synth
Electro-Harmonix

The Clover – JHS Pedals

The Clover by JHS Pedals is a refined preamp/booster pedal that delivers transparent, studio-quality sound in a compact and easy-to-use package. Inspired by the classic BOSS FA-1 — a favorite of The Edge, David Gilmour, and Rory Gallagher — it’s designed to enhance your tone with subtle brilliance, no matter what pedals you stack it with.

At its heart, the Clover offers essential features for precise tonal control: a touch-sensitive Volume knob perfect for dynamic clean boosts, and a responsive 3-band EQ that lets you shape bass, mid, and treble frequencies with clarity. The handy EQ Mode switch gives you options between No EQ, No Mids, or Full EQ, so you can dial in just the right amount of tonal shaping.

A Low Cut switch rolls off low frequencies around 200Hz, tightening your sound and reducing unwanted boominess — ideal for cleaner, more focused tones. The balanced line out and lift switch make it an excellent choice for acoustic or bass players sending a high-fidelity signal to the board.

Pairing the Clover with overdrives adds harmonic richness, grit, and articulation, bringing out natural and inspiring textures in your tone. A subtle but powerful tool for any rig.

BUY NOW

 

pedal month 2025

The Clover
JHS Pedals

MEL9 – Electro-Harmonix

The Electro-Harmonix MEL9 Tape Replay Machine brings the unmistakable sound of the Mellotron to your guitar rig, offering nine classic tape-based instrument voices in a compact, intuitive pedal. With presets like Orchestra, Cello, Strings, Flute, Clarinet, Saxophone, Brass, and both High and Low Choir, the MEL9 recreates the haunting, lo-fi beauty of vintage keyboards without the maintenance or fragility of actual tape machines.

Its polyphonic tracking means you can play chords or single-note lines without losing clarity or musicality. The Dry and Effect volume knobs allow for perfect blending of your natural guitar tone with the Mellotron voice, while the Attack and Sustain controls let you shape the envelope for swells, pads, or staccato articulation.

Whether you’re adding ambient string textures, emulating woodwinds for melodic leads, or layering choir pads under clean tones, the MEL9 responds with surprising nuance and authenticity. It works equally well on bass or keys, broadening its appeal beyond just guitarists.

From vintage-inspired arrangements to ambient soundscapes, the MEL9 offers a rich palette of analog-inspired tones — giving modern players a direct line to the tape-based magic of a bygone era, all with the reliability of a modern digital pedal.

BUY NOW

 

MEL9
Electro-Harmonix

Baker’s Dozen – Couch Electronics

The Baker’s Dozen from Couch Electronics is a compact overdrive pedal that stands out from the crowd with its classic yet fresh approach. Inspired by the legendary Marshall Bluesbreaker circuit, it delivers everything from transparent clean boosts to rich, dynamic overdrive tones.

The controls are straightforward — Gain, Tone, and Volume — allowing you to easily dial in your sound. The Tone knob is especially useful for taming harsh highs, keeping your tone smooth and balanced no matter how much drive you add.

Handcrafted in Slovenia by owner Slobodan, the Baker’s Dozen showcases meticulous attention to detail. Every element, from the solid aluminum knobs to the custom-designed case, reflects high craftsmanship and quality.

Versatile enough for blues, rock, and beyond, this pedal has a character that’s both warm and lively. It’s ideal as an always-on boost or as a rich foundation for your effects chain. The Baker’s Dozen brings a touch of vintage magic while remaining simple and fun to use — a standout overdrive that’s ready to elevate your tone.

BUY NOW

 

pedal month 2025

Baker’s Dozen
Couch Electronics

POG3 – Electro-Harmonix

The Electro-Harmonix POG3 takes everything players loved about its predecessors and multiplies it — offering unmatched flexibility in octave shaping and stereo imaging. With six independent voice sliders, you can blend sub-octaves, octave-ups, and a dry signal to create everything from lush 12-string shimmer to full organ-like depth.

Each voice can be panned individually, offering immersive stereo control. Add in the advanced effects section — featuring a dynamic envelope-controlled multi-mode filter, detune spread, and attack shaping — and you’re deep into synth-style territory. It responds beautifully to expression pedals and MIDI, making it an ideal choice for both studio sound design and expressive live performances.

The POG3’s 100 user presets and clear interface offer plenty of room for experimentation without overwhelming. Whether you’re sculpting atmospheric ambient layers, mimicking classic keyboard tones, or enhancing your guitar’s presence with subtle octave blends, the POG3 delivers with ease.

Its broad utility and near-endless tonal combinations have made it a staple on pedalboards across genres — from post-rock and ambient to indie and prog. It’s not just an octave pedal — it’s a full sonic architecture tool in a box.

BUY NOW

 

POG3
Electro-Harmonix