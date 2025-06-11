Micro Synth – Electro-Harmonix
The Electro-Harmonix Micro Synth transforms your guitar or bass into a vintage-style analog synthesizer — no special pickups, MIDI, or extra gear required. It brings iconic synth tones to your pedalboard with remarkable ease and musicality.
The Micro Synth offers four blendable voices: Sub Octave, Guitar, Octave Up, and Square Wave. Each can be individually dialled in via sliders to create anything from subtle enhancements to full-blown synth walls. Whether you’re after thick, fuzzy textures or shimmering leads, it’s all at your fingertips.
What truly elevates this pedal is its built-in analog filter section. With adjustable Start and Stop Frequencies, Resonance, Sweep Rate, and Attack Delay, you can sculpt dramatic filter sweeps, swelling pads, or percussive, gated tones — all reminiscent of vintage synths from the ’70s and ’80s.
The all-slider interface makes tonal shaping intuitive and fun, giving you hands-on control in a format that encourages exploration. The analog circuitry ensures warmth and character in every setting, whether you’re adding subtle harmonic depth or crafting full synth lines.
For those who want to blur the line between guitar and synth, the Micro Synth is a playground of gritty, expressive, analog joy.
BUY NOW