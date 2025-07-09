BIGSOUND has just dropped the full program for Goolwal Goolwal 2025

BIGSOUND has revealed the full Goolwal Goolwal lineup for 2025 and it’s absolutely stacked

Running from 2–5 September in Fortitude Valley, the First Nations-led program is back with a killer mix of live music, panels, yarns and community vibes that make it one of the most powerful parts of the week.

Kicking things off with a Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony, the program dives headfirst into a packed schedule of events, performances and conversations — all centred around First Nations excellence.

Awesome Black are taking over Brunswick Street Mall with a free outdoor showcase on Tuesday 2 September, spotlighting some of the most exciting Blak artists in the country.

From genre-pushing hip hop to indie, electronic and experimental acts — it’s a proper look at what’s next.

Also on the bill: a 10-year celebration of Bad Apples Music, panels with the unstoppable BARKAA, and a must-see keynote chat between BRIGGS and Kobie Dee.

FLEWNT and FNFOCUS will shut things down with a massive block party bringing the best of Boorloo to Meanjin.

Whether it’s the grassroots energy of Bush Day Out or the late-night buzz of the Goolwal Garden, this program is built by mob, for everyone — and it’s the beating heart of BIGSOUND 2025.

Don’t sleep on it.

📍BIGSOUND 2025: 2–5 September, Fortitude Valley

🔗 Full program: bigsound.org.au/first-nations-house

📲 Follow: @goolwalgoolwal

🖤💛❤️