Awesome Black and Yours & Owls Amplify First Nations Culture with Expanded Lineup and ‘Respect Country’ Experience

Awesome Black has curated a lineup that puts Blackfulla voices front and centre – Travis De Vries

Yours & Owls is turning up the volume on First Nations representation, locking in a powerhouse partnership with Awesome Black and the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner.

The 2025 edition of the festival will feature an even bigger Indigenous lineup and immersive cultural experiences that go beyond the stage, proving that this isn’t just about ticking boxes—it’s about real, meaningful change.

Festival co-founder and programmer Ben Tillman couldn’t be more stoked. “We welcome the opportunity to partner with Awesome Black to bolster our established relationships with First Nations artists. We are chuffed that Travis identified and selected Yours & Owls as one of Awesome Black’s partners for this great initiative in collaboration with the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner.”

Thanks to the collaboration, the festival has added Kobie Dee, Becca Hatch, and Velvet Trip to an already stacked lineup of First Nations talent, which also includes Miss Kaninna, Cyril, Sycco, Dameeeela, Jun Wan, Crescendoll, and Sub Tropic.

“For me, it’s about making sure these phenomenal artists get the opportunities they deserve,” says Awesome Black’s Creative Lead, Travis De Vries. “Audiences are hungry for authentic, vibrant experiences, and it’s truly inspiring to curate a lineup that puts Blackfulla voices front and centre.”

Beyond the beats, Yours & Owls is rolling out the ‘Respect Country’ installation—an interactive space where punters can take a breather while engaging with Indigenous culture. This isn’t just a chill-out zone; it’s a place to reflect, connect, and learn about the land they’re partying on. Awesome Black will also be in the thick of it, capturing festival moments and highlighting the artists’ stories, while offering free tickets to First Nations community members keen to join the experience.

The festival’s long-standing connection with the Dharawal nation is getting an extra boost, ensuring that a powerful Welcome to Country and traditional performances are woven into the festival experience. Dharawal man and Awesome Black Project Producer Tristan Field says it best: “Being able to collaborate with Mob on Dharawal country and create a space for all First Nations people and our allies to engage, learn, and respect as a collective provides a culturally safe presence at a mainstream festival. It’s about inviting everyone into the journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Awesome Black (@awesomeblackorg)

This isn’t just a festival one-off—it’s part of a broader move by the Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner to make sure First Nations culture is an essential part of NSW’s nightlife and public spaces. Commissioner Michael Rodrigues sees this as a huge step forward: “By working with districts, businesses, festival organisers, and organisations like Awesome Black, we can highlight the incredible talent and stories that make up the fabric of our communities.”

With First Nations artists leading the charge, Yours & Owls is setting a new standard. This isn’t just about representation—it’s about celebration, storytelling, and making sure Indigenous talent is front and centre where it belongs.

Head here for the full line up.