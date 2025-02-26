Little Simz Announces Sixth Album ‘Lotus’, With a New Single Out Now

Uk based hip-hop artist Little Simz has a new Album on the way, and we’ve got a taste of the upcoming release with her new single ‘Flood

Little Simz new album ‘Lotus’ has just been announced and we’ve got a little teaser for the release with her new single ‘Flood.’

Featured on the single are collaborations from Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly.

Obonjayar has recently collaborated with Little Simz on her single ‘Point & Kill’ so it is not the first time the artists have worked together creatively.

The release marks an exciting new era for Simz music, diverging from traditional Hip-Hop to incorporate more elements of pop and house.

The accompanying video, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Salomon Ligthelm, offers the first visual glimpse into the world of ‘Lotus.’

And it’s eerily similar to the cinematic stills we saw in Robert Eggers ‘The Lighthouse.’

Don’t believe me? Check below.

The album is said to reflect Simz’s artistic renewal and thematic exploration of life’s complex phases, a moment of genuine expression for the artist.

Also in recent news for the artist, the Southbank Centre has announced Little Simz as curator of its landmark 30th Meltdown festival.

She joins an illustrious list of previous curators for the 11-day event, which will run from June 12-22, promising a boundary-breaking lineup that reflects her innovative artistic vision.

You can check out our coverage of Meltdown here.

‘Flood’ serves as both an artistic statement and an announcement of Simz’s continued evolution as one of music’s most compelling voices.

And if this is the first single we get off the album, this could be one of her chart toppers.

So go fly on, and check out Little Simz new single ‘Flood’ now as we all eagerly await her new album.