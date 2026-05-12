New Music Radar – here’s 11 bands to wrap your ears around

The underground’s doing just fine – to prove it here’s new music actually worth your time this week.

We get sent a lot of music every week, most of it comes and goes pretty quickly.

But every now and then, there’s a batch that sticks for the right reasons.

This week’s radar pulls together a stack of emerging artists quietly putting in the hours and making it count.

Watch Racoonhead’s – ‘Pest’ – a scrappy emo revival with heart, identity and DIY grit stitched into every frame – above, and scroll for more new music.

kayls – ‘Don’t Think Too Much’: messy feelings meet clean hooks, turning post-crush clarity into something painfully catchy.

Khloe – ‘Step Up’: 2000s dancefloor nostalgia bottled into a glossy, confidence-heavy pop hit.

Jaycee! – ‘leave it be’: dreamy alt-pop with just enough reverb-soaked distance to feel like a late-night spiral.

Parkdaw – 1EIGHTY : atmospeheric electronica witha. stack of guest vocalists that grows on you without asking.

illude – ‘At The End’: distorted guitars and dual vocals collide in a moody alt-rock push-pull.

ORAEN – ‘A.R.S.’: fast, furious alt-punk that doesn’t hold back—sharp ploitical edge, bigger chorus.

Round Eye – ‘Little Lan Lan’: chaotic hard rock with a cultural twist, equal parts theatre and total noise.

MOBI1 ft. Frettz – ‘baller’: melodic drill with real weight behind it, resilience cutting through every bar.

Brazed Ink – Year of Ink: Melbourne’s trapwave pushers, blending hazy textures with sharp, instinctive bars.

Made From Jewels – ‘Never Enough’ (cover): flips Turnstile on its head with a fresh, left-field rework.