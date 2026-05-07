On our radar this week: 14 emerging artists quietly putting in the hours

The underground’s doing just fine – to prove it here’s new music actually worth your time this week

We get sent a lot of music every week, most of it comes and goes pretty quickly. But every now and then, there’s a batch that sticks for the right reasons.

Not because there’s a big PR machine behind it, but because the songs actually hold up. This week’s radar pulls together a stack of emerging artists quietly putting in the hours, refining their sound and building something real without the noise.

It’s a mix of lo-fi shoegaze out of regional WA, self-produced albums shaped in bedrooms and home studios, and sharp-edged punk with something to say.

scumlings

Regional WA shoegaze-emo with a rough edge, debut single ‘Untapped!’ leans fully into lo-fi haze and distortion.



Modern Bodies

Jangly psych meets slick Strokes-style new wave on Down The Line, recorded deep in Mississippi.



<a href="https://modernbodies.bandcamp.com/track/down-the-line">Down The Line by Modern Bodies</a>

The Vultures

Brand spanking new debut album drop from Aussies own alt-rock lifers who sharpen their chaos into something more deliberate on Chaos Reflections.



Carmon

Sydney indie-folk-pop that leans into your twenties: messy, reflective, and self-produced.



Crispy Danger

New indie rock trio outta Melbourne fusing metal roots with hooky rock on debut single ‘Outta Control.’



Omari

Bedroom-built R&B from Naarm, minimal but emotionally dialled-in.



Mark’s Paranormal Disneyland

Lo-fi, politically charged alt with a surreal edge on ‘Living A Lie.’



Nuka-Naka

Berlin indie project blending funk, psych and soft-focus pop into something quietly introspective.



Dinosaur Galaxy

A poetic indie take on the spirit of Lou Reed, more meditation than imitation.

Lauren Bull

Emerging pop voice with a soft-focus delivery, still early but hinting at something more refined to come.



okmattcollins

Gold Coast multi-hyphenate goes fully solo on Finding My Way Back, a candid, self-produced album tracing the highs and doubts of a life in music.



The Suncharms

Sheffield shoegaze outfit delivering washed-out guitars and reverb-heavy vocals on Darkening Skies, a nod to the genre’s golden era.



J oey Juste

Concept-driven project unpacking childhood trauma and lost time, balancing heavy themes with a thread of hard-won optimism.

Stephanie Milostic

Pop with polish and pipes, gearing up for a debut headline moment at Oxford Art Factory.

