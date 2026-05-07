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Music

On our radar this week: 14 emerging artists quietly putting in the hours

TM

by Tammy Moir

scumlings

scumlings

TM

by Tammy Moir

The underground’s doing just fine – to prove it here’s new music actually worth your time this week

We get sent a lot of music every week, most of it comes and goes pretty quickly. But every now and then, there’s a batch that sticks for the right reasons.

Not because there’s a big PR machine behind it, but because the songs actually hold up. This week’s radar pulls together a stack of emerging artists quietly putting in the hours, refining their sound and building something real without the noise.
crispy danger band 2026
Crispy Danger

It’s a mix of lo-fi shoegaze out of regional WA, self-produced albums shaped in bedrooms and home studios, and sharp-edged punk with something to say. 

scumlings 

Regional WA shoegaze-emo with a rough edge, debut single ‘Untapped!’ leans fully into lo-fi haze and distortion.

Modern Bodies 

Jangly psych meets slick Strokes-style new wave on Down The Line, recorded deep in Mississippi.

The Vultures 

Brand spanking new debut album drop from Aussies own alt-rock lifers who sharpen their chaos into something more deliberate on Chaos Reflections.

Carmon 

Sydney indie-folk-pop that leans into your twenties: messy, reflective, and self-produced.

Crispy Danger 

New indie rock trio outta Melbourne fusing metal roots with hooky rock on debut single ‘Outta Control.’

Omari 

Bedroom-built R&B from Naarm, minimal but emotionally dialled-in.

Mark’s Paranormal Disneyland 

Lo-fi, politically charged alt with a surreal edge on ‘Living A Lie.’

Nuka-Naka 

Berlin indie project blending funk, psych and soft-focus pop into something quietly introspective.

Dinosaur Galaxy 

A poetic indie take on the spirit of Lou Reed, more meditation than imitation.

Lauren Bull

Emerging pop voice with a soft-focus delivery, still early but hinting at something more refined to come.

okmattcollins 

Gold Coast multi-hyphenate goes fully solo on Finding My Way Back, a candid, self-produced album tracing the highs and doubts of a life in music.

The Suncharms

Sheffield shoegaze outfit delivering washed-out guitars and reverb-heavy vocals on Darkening Skies, a nod to the genre’s golden era.

Joey Juste 

Concept-driven project unpacking childhood trauma and lost time, balancing heavy themes with a thread of hard-won optimism.

Stephanie Milostic 

Pop with polish and pipes, gearing up for a debut headline moment at Oxford Art Factory.

 

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