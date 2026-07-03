New Music Friday featuring MOHI, Racoonheads and DMA’s

Another week, another chance to dive headfirst into the depths of New Music Friday.

Before you clock off and settle into the weekend, we’ve rounded up the best new releases to land across Australia and Aotearoa this week.

From rising stars to established favourites, here’s what we’re spinning right now. If you’re heading out, Melbourne’s Racoonhead are also launching their new album at Bar Open on Saturday night – a fitting way to kick off the weekend. MOHI – ‘December Rain’

MOHI strips things right back on ‘December Rain’, letting his stunning vocal do the heavy lifting. It’s another reminder that he’s quietly become one of Aotearoa’s most compelling soul voices.

DMA’S – ‘Killing Time’



DMA’S are back with ‘Killing Time’, another preview of their self-titled album arriving August 21. It’s got the big chorus and driving guitars you’d expect, with the band sounding as confident as ever.

Simona Castricum – ‘Rupture’



Simona Castricum has announced her fifth album Villain with the release of ‘Rupture’. It’s a punchy electronic track about trust, relationships and trying to put things back together after they’ve fallen apart.

MACEY – ONCE



MACEY has released his sophomore album ONCE, written across three years and shaped by time spent living and writing in London. It sees the New Zealand songwriter looking beyond his own story without losing the honesty that made his debut stand out.

Strict Face – ‘Ode to the Meatheads’



Strict Face returns with ‘Ode to the Meatheads’, the first single from his upcoming EP Age of Burnout. It’s loud, weird in all the right ways, and another reminder that nobody really sounds like him.

Racoonhead – LONG LIVE OUR APARTMENT COMPLEX



Melbourne’s Racoonhead have dropped LONG LIVE OUR APARTMENT COMPLEX, a messy, hook-filled record that bounces between emo, punk and plenty of self-deprecating humour. It’s chaotic, but that’s half the fun.

Mountain Boy – ‘Windows’



Mountain Boy’s new single ‘Windows’ leans into dreamy indie-folk without overdoing it. It’s another quietly affecting release from Aaron Thompson’s solo project.